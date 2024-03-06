NHL Trade: Calgary Flames Trade Noah Hanifin to the Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights got into action on Wednesday, March 6th, when they acquired defenseman Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames. The first-round pick will be in either 2025 or 2026.

Noah Hanifin to Vegas is official. VGK send CGY conditional 2025 1st and 3rd round picks, and D Daniil Miromanov. CGY retaining 50% on Hanifin. VGK also send a 2024 5th rd pick to PHI for brokering the deal to retain on Hanifin too. So VGK gets Hanifin for 25% of his $4.95M AAV. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) March 7, 2024

The Golden Knights also get the signing rights to forward Mikhail Vorobyov.

In addition, the Golden Knights are working on a contract extension for Hanifin but it may not come immediately.

Pat Steinberg: Flames GM Craig Conroy: “It was extremely important to us to ensure this deal featured a first-round draft pick, and a third-round pick that has the potential to become a second-round selection.”

As NHLRumors.com reported, a deal has been in place with the Calgary Flames from the beginning of the season. It was an eight-year deal with an annual average value of $7.5 million.

NHL Rumors: Noah Hanifin Deal More Complicated Than First Thought

This was not the first trade Vegas made during the week. General manager Kelly McCrimmon is using his long-term injury reserve space (LTIR); he acquired Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

Now, in the eyes of some, the rich are getting richer as Vegas adds another elite defenseman in Noah Hanifin. They already have Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore, Alec Martinez, Brayden McNabb, and Zach Whitecloud.

The Golden Knights are getting Hanifin at 75 percent retention with a third team involved, the Philadelphia Flyers.

#VegasBorn is getting a third team involved to acquire Noah Hanifin at 75% retained ($1.2375M cap hit), per @FriedgeHNIC on SN. #Flames — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) March 7, 2024

And Vegas might not be done, either. With Mark Stone out of the lineup, they are still looking to add another forward using their LTIR space.

As the Flames/Knights finalize the Hanifin trade, word out of Vegas suggests they aren’t necessarily finished. Could still add another forward by the deadline. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 7, 2024

The Golden Knights have been linked to Jake Guentzel and Pavel Buchnevich. If Alec Martinez goes on LTIR, the team could add another top forward on the trade board.

Guentzel update: Not definitive, but sounds like teams in mix are CAR, FLA, NYR, VAN and VGK. Unless something changes, belief is FLA + VAN have made strong push but don’t have goods to pull it off. Of note: VGK could potentially create more cap room if Martinez goes on LTIR. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 7, 2024



Kelly McCrimmon, their GM, has stated they are in the winning business, not the hockey business.

NHL Rumors: Is Noah Hanifin trying to direct himself to a team of his choosing?

From the Calgary side, general manager Craig Conroy continues to acquire assets for all unrestricted free agents. It started with Nikita Zadorov, then Elias Lindholm, then Chris Tanev, and now Hanifin.



The trades were fast and furious on Wednesday, March 6th. Again, was it March 8th? It was not, but that didn’t stop teams from making trades. The Vegas Golden Knights landed one of the top players on the trade market to improve their team.