NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Washington Capitals

Sounds like Noah Hanifin will eventually get a contract extension from the Golden Knights

Danny Webster: Noah Hanifin said yesterday afternoon that there was nothing yet on a contract extension and that the previous 24 hours were pretty crazy. Management and his agent will handle it when they’re ready.

“I think that stuff will get sorted out later,” he said.

Kevin Weekes: It wouldn’t be a surprise if Hanifin signs an eight-year contract extension with the Golden Knights that comes in at around $7 million per season.

NHL Rumors: Flyers, Sens, Lightning, Red Wings, Avs, Blackhawks, Devils, Golden Knights, and Kings

The Capitals still have two players that would fit the Maple Leafs needs

Sportsnet 590 The Fan: Jeff Marek on the JD Bunkis Podcast on what the Toronto Maple Leafs should be looking at.

(Podcast before the Maple Leafs acquire left-handed defenseman Joel Edmundson from the Washington Capitals)

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Bunkis: “What do you make of where is at right now? Where do you think that they’re going over the next couple of days? What are what are the whispers that Jeff Marek has been hearing?

Marek: “Blue line, blue line, blue line. But that’s been the same all season long.

I would be looking at Nick Jensen. We know that Brad Treliving is looking at a right-hand shot defenseman, someone with term. And that is Nick Jensen, who has this year and two more just over $4 million a copy. So I would be looking there.

I would also be looking at someone like Nic Dowd. Right now injured. But he’s also someone that has term. You want to talk about a depth forward, Dowd fits that bill and he comes in at $1.3 million for the remainder of this season and next season.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Montreal Canadiens

So I do wonder if Brad Treliving ends up shopping at one single grocery store, and that is the Washington Capitals. That’s that’s where I’d be looking at if I’m a Maple Leafs fan.”