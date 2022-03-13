NHL Rumors: Victor Mete, Karel Vejmelka, and the St. Louis Blues

Mete’s agent looking for a trade

Darren Dreger: The agent for Ottawa Senators defenseman Victor Mete, Darren Ferris, has permission to talk to other teams about a potential trade.

There is some interest and the return will likely be a draft pick.

Lots of possibilities for Vejmelka

Darren Dreger: The possibilities surrounding Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka are intriguing. “Is trade more likely than extension? Offer sheets are rare, but at $3 mil you give up a 2nd round pick for a quality goalie in the summer. May not get there, but has to be on the list of options.”

Trade options for the Blues

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: The St. Louis Blues are tight against the salary cap and any moves will need to be money-in, money-out and/or have salary retained.

The Blues have been linked to Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux.

Potential defenseman that could be on the move include Jakob Chychrun (Coyotes), Ben Chiarot (Canadiens), Mark Giordano (Seattle), Hampus Lindholm (Ducks) and Zdeno Chara (Islanders).

A source say that the Blues are no longer talking the Seattle Kraken about Giordano. Though he would be nice, Chychrun doesn’t seem to be a focus of the Blues.

The Blues remain interested in Chiarot and have scouted the Canadiens recently. The asking is high though – a first-round pick or an “A” prospect.

The Blues have shown some interested in Kraken’s Carson Soucy who has a year left on his contract at $2.75 million.

A ‘high-energy, forechecking’ fourth-liner may also be on the Blues wish list. A list of 12 players who may be of interest – a pending UFA at $2 million or under: Cal Clutterbuck, Cody Eakin, Andrew Cogliano, Ryan Carpenter, Tyler Motte, Nick Paul, Calle Jarnkrok, Vladislav Namestnikov, Andrew Copp, Jimmy Vesey, Derick Brassard and Nicolas Deslauriers.

A trade for Claude Giroux seems like a longshot and on the surface it doesn’t seem to make much sense. They’d need the Flyers to retain salary and would need to send salary out – injured Oskar Sundqvist may be a salary cap casualty.