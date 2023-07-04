NHL Rumors: Vladimir Tarasenko and John Gibson

Vladimir Tarasenko signing in Carolina?

Shayna Goldman: It is sounding like the Vladimir Tarasenko is going to be signing with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Nick Alberga: Have been told that the Vladimir Tarasenko decision came down to the Carolina Hurricanes and the Ottawa Senators. The Tampa Bay Lightning may have also been ‘sniffing around.’

Andy Strickland: Tarasenko was going through (yesterday) as many as six contract offers, from one-year to multi-year. A decision could be soon.

We are both off soon so we will post the Tarasenko’s card now. He is apparently close to Carolina. Of course depends on the contract but Tarasenko is still very productive forward and offensive creator. As is quite usual with these type of players he doesn’t play almost any… pic.twitter.com/m4ON77Wksg — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 4, 2023

Nasty Knuckles: Frank Seravalli: “John Gibson’s asked for a trade and I’ve reported that and he’s said I’m not playing another game for the Anaheim Ducks.”

KO Sports, Inc: Statement from Kurt Overhardt, agent for Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson.

“On July 1, 2023, the Nasty Knuckles podcast episode was released with an inaccurate report by Frank Seravalli that John Gibson, of the Anaheim Ducks, had stated he refused to play another game for the Anaheim Ducks.

On behalf of and at the request of my client, John Gibson, we would like to clearly state this statement is false, unjust and inflammatory. Frank Seravalli did not reach out to the player nor myself to fact check the accuracy of this comment.

My client has never stated to any member of the Anaheim Ducks front office any such statement.

John Gibson is honored to be a member of the Anaheim Ducks and is a committed supporter of its fanbase, as well as the Ducks’ community.

Kurt Overhardt”

