NHL Rumors: Vladimir Tarasenko Could Be on the Move Out of Ottawa

Tarasenko Is A Prime Trade Target For Contending Teams

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Morning Skate with Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin, and when asked about the future of Vladimir Tarasenko in Ottawa, Friedman believes he will most likely get traded and wants to hit it big in the offseason.

Scott Laughlin: What’s the situation like as far as you can tell from what you’re hearing on Vladimir Tarasenko Friedge? Everybody, of course, noticed that he switched agents again. I believe he’s gone to Craig Oster and everybody’s thinking, well, this is the precursor for a deal out of Ottawa.”

Elliotte Friedman: “I Don’t Think So.”

Laughlin: “And maybe he could work out a contract extension in advance with a team that goes out and picks him up, and then Tarasenko says what you kind of expect him to say that he’s enjoying his time at Ottawa. He likes the people he’s working with those sorts of things. So where do things go with Tarasenko with the Senators?”

Friedman: “I think it’s more likely than not he gets dealt. I think when a player changes agents as much as Tarasenko has, that means he’s not happy with what is going on, ight? And, you know, Tarasenko has made it clear in the past few seasons, that he was looking for a big extension and who can blame him. Everyone’s looking for a big extension.

But it didn’t materialize last summer. He got a one-year deal, although he did turn down bigger offers. I don’t think Ottawa, and it doesn’t sound like Ottawa is really thinking about some kind of crazy extension. I’ve heard it’s more likely than not he gets dealt.

You know, I think, I think for the teams that have are chasing Jake Guentzel, I think he’s probably a backup option. Although there are some teams that won’t have the assets to make that kind of a deal. So maybe they look at Tarasenko first, but I do think that what this is about is what he’s going to be able to do in the offseason. And you know, he does have a no-trade clause. So, he does control things, too. So that’s part of it.

But obviously, he’s looking to hit a home run in the offseason. And that’s going to be a challenge for him. If it’s with Ottawa more likely, I think he comes back; I could always be wrong. I’ve been wrong before. But you know, I think this is going to be a better offseason for deals, although there are a lot of UFAs.

But, you know, he’s yet to show the impact that he’s deserving of something like that. And remember, one thing you have to do right, is you have to play hard, and then things take care of themselves.”