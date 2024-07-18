NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

It’s going to be an important season for several Washington Capitals players

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: (mailbag) Believe the Washington Capitals will see how this season goes with 28-year-old Andrew Mangiapane before deciding if he fits into their long-range plans.

The same will likely be said for goaltenders Charlie Lindgren and Logan Thompson as Hunter Shepard and Clay Stevenson are in the system and getting close to be NHL-ready.

GM Brian MacLellan said they’ll see how Jakob Chychrun fits in before extending.

Sami Silber of The Hockey News: (mailbag part 2) Believe it’s an important year for Washington Capitals forwards Sonny Milano and Connor McMichael. Milano will need to show he can score and remain healthy.

McMichael signed a bridge deal this offseason and if he shows he can be a versatile winger and take a bigger role, it would go a long way in him earning a long-term extension.

Don’t see the Capitals making a big move to land a top-six left winger. They are still awaiting T.J. Oshie‘s status and they don’t have a lot of salary cap flexibility.

Terry Koshan of the Toronto Maple Leafs: Back at the NHL draft talk was that any Mitch Marner trade could take a few weeks to sort itself out. Well it’s been a few weeks and things seem to be quiet.

Not much is being said about any potential contract extension. At Marner’s charity event, his PR team said he wouldn’t answer any Maple Leafs related questions.

Marner, nor John Tavares have any interest in waiving their no-movement clauses at this point.

Tavares doesn’t deserve to have the Captaincy removed from him and it would be embarrassing if the organization did that. When Tavares’ contract is up next year, then it would make sense by not now.

There will be talk if the Leafs should extend Tavares at, at least 50% less than his current $11 million.

The Maple Leafs still haven’t officially announced the Jani Hakanpaa signing. It was reported on July 1st that he would be signing a two-year deal. There are questions about his knee injury that had him out since March.