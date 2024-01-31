NHL Rumors: What Could The Philadelphia Flyers Be Thinking?

NHL Network: Elliotte Friedman on NHL Tonight when asked about the Philadelphia Flyers.

Kevin Weekes: “What about the Philadelphia Flyers just down the turnpike from here? They’ve had for the most part, a really good season. They’ve exceeded all expectations. They’ve played well. They’ve restored some of their pride of their identity.

But (Sean) Walker, (Nick) Seeler, some of the other guys in their group, maybe even Claude Giroux. Like, where do you see and the reason why I mentioned Claude Giroux, is there a chance that he could go back there? It’s, what are you seeing?

Friedman: “Are you trying to tell us something here Weekesy?

Weekes: “Just tell me what you’re thinking about the Flyers.”

Friedman: “I’ll tell you that’s a good scoop Weekesy. If that happens, because I had not heard that one. You beat me to that one I gotta say. I, like I haven’t heard Giroux with Philly, but this is what I think is gonna go on there.

I think, like right now they just signed Owen Tippett. You know, he wasn’t an unrestricted free agent but they wanted to know that he was committed to them for a long time. And you know, now they’re married to each other.

I think what you’re gonna see them do is, I think they’re gonna try to sign Nick Seeler. And I think, like, I lean to that one’s gonna happen. I don’t know that for sure but as you’re asking me right now, it’s 6:13 Eastern on this Monday night, I lean, I lean to that what’s going to happen.

I also think guys, they’re going to take a run and extending Travis Konecny. I, I do think they want to keep them and I do think they’re going to take a run at it.

I think Walker is less likely to be signed, not because they don’t want them, but just because I think ever since Drysdale got there, I think he can kind of see where this could potentially go.

So I think like for Walker, I’ve heard Edmonton. I’ve heard Tampa. There was some reports about that yesterday. I always wonder about with Toronto with defenseman. Toronto’s looking for D. But I think Walker is going to be out there.

So I think what you’re going to see Philly do here guys is sort of lay the groundwork for who their group is going to be for years to come. We know it’s Tippett, I think they’ll try to make it Seeler. I think they’ll try to ensure Konecny and we’ll see what else they do.