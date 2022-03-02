NHL Rumors: What does the Blackhawks rebuild mean for Fleury, Kane and Toews?

Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports: The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be going through a rebuild and not a retool according to newly named full-time GM Kyle Davidson.

“There are some things that we really need to fix that are going to take time,” Davidson said. “We really need to do this the right way and we’re going to stick to the plan and take our time with it and make sure that when we get to where we want to go, then it was the result of a plan that was stuck to and not deviated from.”

Players who will come up in the rumor mill as they look for futures include Ryan Carpenter, Calvin de Haan and Marc-Andre Fleury.

TSN: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said during press conference that he’s looking at a rebuild. He’ll be looking to move assets for futures. One would think that Marc-Andre Fleury‘s time with the team is likely coming to an end, or maybe not according to Chris Johnston.

“But it does sound like, at this point in time, Fleury is leaning towards finishing out the season in Chicago. He’s on the final year of his contract and he has a 10-team no trade list, so technically the Blackhawks could still move him. But there seems to be an understanding when the Vegas Golden Knights traded him to Chicago last summer that they would do right by him. There’s a little bit of time for him to change his mind but at this point with less than three weeks from the deadline, he doesn’t seem inclined to move.”

The Blackhawks will start mapping out their future with discussions and decisions to make involving Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Both have a year left on their deals at $10.5 million, with talks with their agent possibly this week according to Darren Dreger.

“His next move is to likely have a conversation, perhaps as early as this week, with Kane and Toews’ agent Pat Brisson to start mapping out what the future for these two stars looks like. Is it in Chicago or potentially elsewhere? They both have trade protection. It seems a stretch to suggest anything happens before the summer, outside of that conversation between Davidson and Brisson.”