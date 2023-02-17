NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, and the Chicago Blackhawks

The Senators don’t plan on trading DeBrincat, Hamonic, or Brassard

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion: “There is always lots of trade talk this time of year and lots of rumours and I can tell you Alex DeBrincat is not getting traded.”

TSN 1200: Senators GM Dorion on defenseman Travis Hamonic: “Hamonic won’t be moved. He’s been a really good leader for us and he has been a great partner for Sanderson to get into his 1st NHL season.”

Bruce Garrioch: Senators GM Dorion said if possible, they’d like to add a defenseman.

David Pagnotta: Dorion said that forward Derick Brassard won’t be traded.

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli puts together a Patrick Kane to the Edmonton Oilers trade proposal.

Tyler Yaremchuk: “So I had an interesting Patrick Kane idea to the Edmonton Oilers. I think of the Oilers and what they need and I think of defense and help in their own end.

But going the other way and say, maybe we’ll out score our problems with Patrick Kane. Why migh this make sense?

Frank Seravalli: “That’s exactly it. You just load up and you say, ‘Hey, there’s room for two Kane’s in Edmonton,’ and you put him on a line with either Leon Draisaitl or Connor McDavid and you watch this team take off.

I think the return is Xavier Bourgault, who is a first-round draft pick. So you’ve got a first and a second. Plus you have the Chicago Blackhawks take on Jesse Puljujarvi here.

And you take a fifth-round pick and since that contract is one would be need to roll through a third-party broker with the $10.5 million cap hit. You essentially end up getting Patrick Kane on your books for $2.75 million. Puljujarvi’s $3 million going the other way takes care of that.

And in this case, the biggest huddle is not going to be the idea of putting Kane into your lineup, it’s, does he want to go there? And I would have to think when he begins to sort through his options now that the Rangers are out, the idea playing potentially with McDavid and/or Draisaitl would certainly rise to very near the top of that list.