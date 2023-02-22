NHL Rumors: Where Does Patrick Kane Land? Does Health Play A Factor?

Could Patrick Kane‘s Health Be A Reason For Him Not To Get Traded

Chris Johnston of North Star Bets: Johnston writes while there is still no decision yet on whether or not Patrick Kane wants to get traded from Chicago, you can clearly see how he is feeling throughout the whole process.

As Johnston put it, Kane was unhappy when the New York Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from St. Louis. Kane stated that would have been one of the places he would have waived his no-trade clause to go.

So the stress of his decision and whether or not this will be his last season in a Chicago Blackhawks uniform is weighing on him. The clock is ticking on a decision from Kane as it is expected he along with agent Pat Brisson will inform the Blackhawks sometime soon of his decision.

Outside of the game against Toronto, where he recorded four points including a hat trick, Kane is having a down year. He has been bothered by a hip issue that has kept him out of the lineup. There were concerns surrounding his hip which is why the Rangers went in a different direction.

As Johnston notes, the decision comes down to Kane. If he wants to go the Blackhawks will have suitors waiting, but if he does not want to get traded the Blackhawks can move on to other business as they will be a seller at the deadline.

Where Could Kane Be Traded To?

Chris Johnston of North Star Bets: Johnston writes even though the Rangers traded for Tarasenko on February 9th, they still could make a trade for Kane.

They can make it work cap-wise with double retention by running Kane’s contract ($10.5 million cap hit) through a third-party broker. The cost of doing so may only be an additional fourth- or fifth-round draft pick because most of the player’s actual salary has already been paid. (Via Puck Pedia)

Other teams Johnston mentions are the Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, and Vegas Golden Knights.

On Josh Anderson trade rumors

Costa Rontzocos: Chris Johnston on The Johnston Show – SDPN, on the trade rumors involving Montreal Canadiens winger Josh Anderson.

“I don’t get the sense that the interest is there quite honestly. That seems like a rumor that won’t go away out of Montreal but it hasn’t lined up with what I’ve heard league-wide.

The Calgary Flames have shown interest at times but I don’t get the feeling that it’s anything more than liking the player. It hasn’t gotten to the point where they’re grinding at it to get a deal done”