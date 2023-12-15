NHL Rumors: Who is in the market for a goaltender, and who could be available?

TSN: Chris Johnston on what teams could be looking for a goaltender, and which goalies could be available.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Reda: “A pair of Habs goalies share number four on our (trade bait) list, in Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau. Samuel Montembeault got a three-year extension last week at just over $3 million a season. So safe to say one of them is likely to be moved. Kaapo Kahkonen of the Sharks also on our list, he’s at number 12.

So who’s most seriously looking for a goalie right now?

Johnston: “There’s a handful teams. I mean you got the Edmonton Oilers, they’ve really combed the marketplace, you know, since obviously sending Jack Campbell down to the AHL earlier this year when they were struggling.

NHL Rumors: Top 20 NHL trade bait board, and the Calgary Flames

New Jersey has run into some troubles in net. I think that they would be interested in adding there. You know Carolina could be a team to watch depending on where things go with Freddie Anderson. They brought in Jaroslav Halak on a PTO and ultimately released them.

So you know, I think that there is competition out there in the goaltending position. There’s not really a ton of players, I mean, you have the two in Montreal. Is kind of a unique situation with the Canadians carrying three goaltenders right now.

There’s also three goalies in Detroit including a pending UFA in James Reimer who isn’t on our list. I’ll be curious to see how that situation develops. Right now I think Detroit’s comfortable with the three they have but perhaps someone shakes loose there.

NHL Rumors: Will the Vancouver Canucks trade defenseman Tyler Myers?

You mentioned Kahkonen, a pending UFA out of San Jose. There’ll be other goaltenders, I think, as teams separate themselves into buyers and sellers and we get closer to the deadline. But right now, I think that there’s more teams that would like to add a goalie than there truly are goalies available.”