NHL Rumors: Who is the Next Domino To Be Moved?

What is the next domino to fall on the Trade Market? Is it another Center, or is it a Defenseman?

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined the Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play segment with Steve Kouleas and Carter Hutton and was asked about who could we see traded next. Whether that was in terms of another center or another defenseman.

Steve Kouleas: “Who’s getting traded next?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Well, I mean, there are options. There are definitely a lot of options with Lindholm and Monahan now off the market. Adam Henrique kind of catapults right to the top of the list in terms of available forwards and available centers that are out there, and it’s really going to come down to how to make the money work.

Anaheim is willing to retain up to 50 percent. For certain teams that are cash-strapped, is that going to be enough, or are they going to have to get a third party to retain even more and have 75 percent of his total contract eaten up by two clubs? So that’s a point of discussion.

We know that Colorado, the Rangers, the New Jersey Devils, the Boston Bruins, and a few other teams are looking for help up the middle and that versatility because he can play the wing as well. So I mean, I’m looking at him and to see where that’s going.

I’m also looking at the defensive market and seeing where the blue line plays a factor for a lot of teams. And that to shift. We saw the center market take center fold just before All-Star Weekend got underway. We’re almost due for the D market.

So whether that’s Hanifin or Tanev in Calgary or Sean Walker in Philly or Ilya Lybushkin in Anaheim, there are some assets that are out there that are gonna continue to generate a lot of conversation.”