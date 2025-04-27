NHL Rumors: Will Bowen Byram and Mattias Samuelsson be Back With the Buffalo Sabres?

Will the Buffalo Sabres use Bowen Byram to fill other holes?

Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat: 23-year-old Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram had a breakout season with 31 assists and 38 points. He averaged 22:42 in ice time per game. He’s pending RFA and will be looking for a raise from his $3.85 million.

“We have a great crew of guys in the locker room and a lot of great players,” he said Saturday. “… I’m excited for (the contract) process. Kevyn’s great to work with and very communicative of what he wants and what he thinks is best for myself and the team.”

Will the Sabres want to go short-term or long-term? Byram is not alone as the Sabres have a list of RFAs to re-sign. The list includes Devon Levi, Ryan McLeod, JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn. Alex Tuch is eligible for a contract extension after July 1st.

It may not be easy for the Sabres to fit in a $7 or $8 million contract for Byram. Would the Sabres consider trading him to help fill some other roster needs?

Will the Sabres see Mattias Samuelsson as part of their core going forward?

Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat: It was a down season for Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, who battled injuries and inconsistencies. The 25-year-old turned things around by the end of the season.

Samuelsson has five years left at a $4.286 million per season. He was once thought of a piece of their young core, but have things changed? Will he be back next season? At times, since signing the deal, he’s looked like he may need a change of scenery.

The Sabres are looking to make some changes before next season. Maybe he showed enough to teams that he might be worth giving up an asset for him.

