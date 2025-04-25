NHL Rumors: Will General Managers Out There Want the New York Islanders Job?

Is the New York Islanders General Manager’s Job Appealing?

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet was on NHL Network and was asked by Brian Boyle about the open General Manager position, and could the New York Islanders have to convince someone to take the job.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Rumors: New York Islanders Will Be Different Next Season

Brian Boyle: “Elliotte, I know that there’s 32 GM jobs, and that’s it. Is there going to have to be some courting by the Islanders? Because if you look at the organization as a whole, and I know they made some trades at the deadline for the future, I guess you could say, but yeah, the Bridgeport team is not good, and the pipeline and the cupboard seem a bit bare. So is there? Will there have to be some courting, some convincing, maybe, to get the guy they want to come to the Island?”

Elliotte Friedman: “I understand your question, but to be honest, I’m hearing the opposite. I’m hearing there’s a lot of interest. And I think one of the reasons there’s a lot of interest is because it’s, as you mentioned, the Bridgeport thing is a problem. But they made a heck of a trade for Brock Nelson. They got another first-round pick, and they got a great prospect, Calum Ritchie. It might take a bit of work, but you’re almost going to be presented with a bit of a blank canvas. You’re going to have the opportunity to build some things.

NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, and the Boston Bruins

And I think I will say this, what someone said to me is that whoever comes in there given the job of building some of the hockey ops, you will need term. You will. They’re definitely going to ask for term, because they say that you’re going to have to build some stuff up, as you talked about. But, you know, I’ll say this; it’s a brand-new arena. It’s a hungry fan base. Scott Malkin, who’s the primary owner there. I think he had to be convinced this was the right, right move.

But he’s not a guy who interferes a lot. He gives you resources, and he’s willing to listen to what you want to do and provide you with what you want to do. I think you’re going to find out, Brian, there’s going to be a lot of interest in this job a lot.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.