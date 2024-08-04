NHL News: Rule Changes, Shane Wright, and Dustin Wolf

Some Minor Rule Changes

Dan Rosen of NHL.com (mailbag): Several minor rule changes have been approved by the NHL for the 2024-25 season. Now, sadly for some, there will be no extension of overtime yet. After all, almost 70% of overtime games end in overtime. That is progress.

The big rule might just be challenging the puck over the glass penalty. Coaches will have the opportunity to get such infractions overturned. However, there carries a risk. An unsuccessful challenge results in an extra two minute penalty on top of the original minor. Talk about a disadvantage.

Other rule changes include not giving defenders a break when a goaltender knocks off the pegs accidentally, warning offensive centers only one time for a face-off violation, and no sitting on the dasher boards waiting for a change on the fly. A first offense is a warning. A second is a minor penalty.

Darren Brown of NHL.com: It is definitely a different experience that has propelled Shane Wright to where he is now. The forward is poised to take the breakthrough he had in Coachella Valley and have one now in Seattle. It also does not hurt to have Dan Bylsma along for the ride (he was promoted to Seattle Head Coach on May 28th).

“I think this year served as a great opportunity for him to establish himself as a player,” Byslma said. “Just put his head down, play 72 games, play playoff games, and work on his game and develop as a person and as a player. I think that’s clearly evident. It was great to see his progression throughout the year.”

Consider the year before that saw Wright bounce all around from two OHL teams, to WJC, the NHL, AHL, etc. Last season was a little easier and this season, Wright is ready to make some waves for Seattle. Not all development paths are a straight line.

Derek Van Diest of NHL.com: It is Dustin Wolf’s turn in the crease finally. That is the big news out of Calgary. Wolf will be competing somewhat against Dan Vladar and Devin Cooley.

Keep in mind that Vladar is coming off significant hip surgery. While he is expected to be ready for the season, there are no guarantees. Wolf did get a significant amount of time after the Jacob Markstrom trade to get some much needed experience.

Wolf gets an even younger defense in front of him and an opportunity to improve and seize the starter job.

It will not be the same in Calgary this season.