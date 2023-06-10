NHL Rumors: Will Luke Schenn re-sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal on whether the Toronto Maple Leafs will be able to sign pending UFA defenseman Luke Schenn to a contract extension.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Dhaliwal: “Yeah, I just wanted to give an update on Luke Schenn. He is talking to the Maple Leafs about staying in Toronto.

Schenn is obviously going to get a well deserved bump in pay but he’s also looking for term Donnie. No surprise there. And some trade protection as well after bouncing around so much the last few years. He’s got a young family. looking for a more stable situation. Can’t blame him.

I mean, if he gets to July 1st, there’s going to be a ton of interest in Luke Schenn.

I think he got that playoff feel, going two rounds.”

Don Taylor: “He got the taste of the playoffs. Again.”

Dhaliwal: “He got the taste of the playoffs. I don’t see him going, it’s my gut, I don’t see him saying, and everybody knows Vancouver, we don’t know what going to happen here next year Donnie, if there’s going to be playoffs or not. We have no idea.

I think, you fight hard to become a UFA, and when you do, you get to pick and choose. And you want to pick and choose, you want to pick a winner.

I think he liked it in Toronto.”

Taylor: “Do you think he wants to stay there?”

Dhaliwal: “Oh ya, for sure. And I think, they are talking, but I also think that at his age, 33, probably wants to play on a winner now.

Taylor: “Say what you want about the Leafs, but at this point as we speak, they have more chance of winning the Stanley Cup than the Canucks do.

I think he surprised a lot of people in Toronto who have long memories and they remember the disappointment that Luke Schenn’s career started out with, right? High first round draft pick in Toronto. Off he goes to Philadelphia and Arizona and Vancouver and Tampa Bay. All over the place.

He is the poster boy for persaverance. Altering your game and I think people were surprised. I think maybe even Sheldon Keefe was surprised. He gave him significant ice time in the playoffs.

Dhaliwal: “Morgan Rielly.”

Taylor: “Despite what happened against the Florida Panthers in the playoffs. Real positive experience for a him and the Leafs.

Dhaliwal: “And who tried to get Luke Schenn at the trade deadline? Brad Treliving in Calgary.

** NHLRumors.com transcription