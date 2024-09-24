NHL Rumors: Will the Detroit Red Wings Carry Three Goalies This Season?

Three Goalies Could Happen with the Detroit Red Wings

Ken Daniels, the Detroit Red Wings’ play-by-play announcer, joined Steve Kouleas and Mick Kern on the Power Play on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio and was asked if he thought the Red Wings would carry three goalies again.

Steve Kouleas: “With Ken Daniels, the face and voice of Red Wing hockey. Last year, the Red Wings could score, but they gave up almost as much as they did put in the net at 3.33 and added a goalie. So, is it a three-headed monster? What’s the crease conundrum or plan moving forward?”

Ken Daniels: “Well, and Steve talked about that. They’re going to figure it out as they go along, just like they did last year. And as they carried three last year, it worked out pretty well for them, actually. And if there’s injuries elsewhere, and maybe there’s a deal to be made, but really it’s Cam Talbot, Alex Lyon, and the question mark is Ville Husso, who played under nine minutes from just before Christmas.

The rest of the season, he only played nine minutes. He was hurt all year and then Lyon got overworked. But now you add Cam Talbot, who yeah, under a structure team like Los Angeles was than the Red Wings and it was a point of reference at the end of last season. Well I think before the season is over he’ll probably be paired with Moritz Seider. It’s just me thinking that way.

But overall, team defense has to be better. I think they’ve got two good top lines. Compher has been skating with Kane and Tarasenko, and Compher is certainly responsible in both ends, and the top line that carried Detroit was Larkin with Raymond and DeBrincat, so they have the offense.

They’ve also lost some offense. Five on five, they’re down about 14% with those they lost, losing Gostisbehere on the back end and replacing him with Gustafsson. You lose Jake Walman. So they’ve lost some offense, but that’s not their biggest concern.

Their biggest concern is better goaltending and better team defense to try to make up the difference for a lack of offense you’ve seen two years now of a Derek Lalonde team.”