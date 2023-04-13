NHL Rumors: Will the Flames bring back GM Brad Treliving and coach Darryl Sutter?

The Calgary Flames will have decisions to make with their GM and head coach

TSN: The contract for Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving expires on June 30th, so they are going to need to make a decision on him fairly soon according to Pierre LeBrun. The sides did before the season about a potential extension but for whatever reasons, a deal wasn’t reached. They will talk again in the next week or two.

“I think what’s going to happen in the coming days is that Treliving and the Flames’ front office need some time to take stock because that organization is numb right now. They can’t believe they didn’t make the playoffs. But Treliving, individually, has to decompress and look at the fact that he’s been there nine years and ask himself if there’s an offer from ownership, does he sign it? Does he move on? I think there’s a lot going through Treliving’s mind just like there’s a lot going through a lot of people’s minds in Calgary right now.”

The Flames will have a busy offseason with plenty of other decisions to make.

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: It’s not known if GM Brad Treliving and/or head coach Darryl Sutter are going to be back next season. It’s possible that Treliving doesn’t want to come back to the Flames.

Sutter has one year left on his deal at just over $4 million. Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau, both brought on in big, long-term deals, have both made their unhappiness with coach Sutter public.

Sutter’s ‘tough-love approach’ doesn’t usually sit well with ‘modern-day players.’

Will any of Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Mikael Backlund, Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov and Oliver Kylington, all of who have a year left on their contracts, want to extend?

Keys to the offseason for the Calgary Flames

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: Looking at the keys to the offseason for the Calgary Flames.

Will GM Brad Treliving get another chance to adjust their roster in hopes of getting back to the playoffs. With just under $500,000 in projected salary cap space, change may not be easy. They may have to move out some players to gain some cap space. They could get younger next year with Matthew Coronato, Dustin Wolf and maybe a few others.

They’ll need better goaltending next year and finding away to create some offseason cap space.