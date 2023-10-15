NHL Rumors: Will There Be Some Concern in Calgary With Elias Lindholm?

TSN: Craig Button when asked if there is any concern of a Matthew Tkachuk repeat situation for the Calgary Flames and Elias Lindhom.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Jay Onrait: “What about Craig Conroy? You’ve got Elias Lindholm, it’s a tough situation. Had a great opening game against the Jets. And Pierre LeBrun alluded to it, you know, like with the Scheifele deal and the Owen power deal, obviously, those GMs wanted to get those deals done before the start of the season. Everyone wants that, obviously.

And obviously, Craig, wanted the same thing. They just can’t seem to get together on a number. Are you starting to get worried that we’re headed for another Matthew Tkachuk situation?”

NHL Rumors: Even With Agents Help, Trading Conor Garland Won’t be Easy

Craig Button: “Well, I mean, Matthew Tkachuk was a homegrown player that they ended up being able to trade for Jonathan Huberdeau and (Mackenzie) Weegar. So it ends up being a Matthew Tkachuk situation and Craig Conroy can trade a pending UFA and get a pretty good return. That’s not all bad.

But let’s be clear here. Elias Lindholm is a top-notch player for the Calgary Flames. I don’t have any questions in my mind when the Calgary Flames want to sign up.

So it’s the first game of the season. I expect Elias Lindholm to be a real top player all through the games. I expect him to be a good player on Saturday when they play Pittsburgh. So, they play Pittsburgh? Yeah, they play Pittsburgh. Anyway when you look through the process, so yeah, you’d like to have them sign before opening night?

Onrait: “Yeah.”

Button: Well, you don’t? So does that preclude you? Does that create a problem? No, keep working at it. I do know this or I should say I believe this. Craig Conroy is going to evaluate his team and look at where they’re at, see where they’re at with Elias Lindholm.

NHL Rumors: Any Steven Stamkos – Tampa Bay Lightning Decision Will Come After the Season

And if he’s not signed, come January, or February, and then he can consider his other options. He doesn’t have to get ahead of himself. We want to get ahead of things and start speculating. Craig Conroy he’s not getting ahead of himself, nor does he need to.