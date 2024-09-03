NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Cole Perfetti needs a contract and Nikolaj Ehlers is entering the final year of his deal

Mike McIntyre and Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Free Press: (mailbag) Wiebe says it would obviously be best if the Winnipeg Jets could get RFA forward Cole Perfetti signed before the start of training camp – bridge or long-term. A bridge deal is most likely, though they do have the salary cap space if they go longer.

Forward Nikolaj Ehlers is entering the final year of his contract. At the beginning of the offseason McIntyre would have guess Ehlers would have been traded by the start of camp as he may have wanted a change of scenery. The Jets will need to talk to Ehlers about the idea of an extension before the trade deadline. Would they want to do an extension? If in a playoff spot and he’s not signed, do they risk losing for nothing?

Weekend Notes: Jarvis and Deferred Compensation, Tyler Johnson, and Filip Zadina

No movement with Nick Robertson and the Toronto Maple Leafs have some interest in Max Pacioretty

TSN: Nick Robertson requested a trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs back on June 30th and there seems to be little movement with the RFA winger.

Chris Johnston said that Toronto Maple Leafs are interested in UFA winger Max Pacioretty but they aren’t alone.

“Certainly someone that the Leafs have some interest in, that they’ve looked at and really I think that Max has to make a decision for himself, because it’s not just the Leafs that have knocked on his door,” Johnston told First Up on TSN Radio 1050. “Toronto, we’ve talked about some of the lack of depth on the left wing or maybe being an area that they’d like to secure Pacioretty…

“Toronto certainly is not his only option so we’ll just have to see. It’s not as though he’s got tons of them, but as the summer is winding to a close here, he’s in a position where I think he’s going to be able to sign a contract rather than a tryout and the Leafs are among the teams, I think, with some interest there.”

NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Pacioretty came back last season from his second Achilles tendon injury to play in 47 games last season with the Washington Capitals. He scored four goals and 19 assists.