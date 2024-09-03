Weekend Notes: Jarvis and Deferred Compensation, Tyler Johnson, and Filip Zadina

Deferred compensation contract

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Seth Jarvis‘ contract extension with the Carolina Hurricanes – eight years at a $7.42 million cap hit.

2024-25: $2 million salary and a $7.233 million signing bonus

2025-26: $6 million salary and a $3.41 million signing bonus

2026-27: $4.25 million salary and a $4 million signing bonus

2027-28: $6.57 million salary

2028-29: $6.57 million salary

2029-30: $6.57 million salary

2030-31: $1 million salary and a $5.187 million signing bonus

2031-32: $1 million salary and a $5.57 million signing bonus

Deferred money – $15.67 million is deferred until July 1, 2032

2024-25: $4.95 million signing bonus

2025-26: $4.95 million signing bonus

2030-31: $5.77 million signing bonus

Tyler Johnson is heading to Boston on a PTO

Boston Bruins: The Bruins have signed forward Tyler Johnson to a PTO. He was with the Chicago Blackhawks last season.

Filip Zadina off to the Swiss League

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now: Former Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks forward Filip Zadina has signed a two-year deal with Davois of the Swiss League.

Kevin Weekes reported last week that Zadina had been talking to three teams, though he didn’t report if they were NHL or other teams.

The Red Wings released Zadina from his contract in 2023, at Zadina’s request, forfeiting $1.83 million and $2.73 over the two years. He signed with the Sharks for $1.1 million last season and is now in the Swiss League where the average range is $250,000-$330,000.