Weekend Notes: Jarvis and Deferred Compensation, Tyler Johnson, and Filip Zadina
Up next
Author

Deferred compensation contract

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Seth Jarvis‘ contract extension with the Carolina Hurricanes – eight years at a $7.42 million cap hit.

2024-25: $2 million salary and a $7.233 million signing bonus
2025-26: $6 million salary and a $3.41 million signing bonus
2026-27: $4.25 million salary and a $4 million signing bonus
2027-28: $6.57 million salary
2028-29: $6.57 million salary
2029-30: $6.57 million salary
2030-31: $1 million salary and a $5.187 million signing bonus
2031-32: $1 million salary and a $5.57 million signing bonus

Deferred money – $15.67 million is deferred until July 1, 2032

2024-25:  $4.95 million signing bonus
2025-26:  $4.95 million signing bonus
2030-31:  $5.77 million signing bonus

NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames are Still Open for Business

Tyler Johnson is heading to Boston on a PTO

Boston Bruins: The Bruins have signed forward Tyler Johnson to a PTO. He was with the Chicago Blackhawks last season.

NHL Rumors: Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers, and Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins

Filip Zadina off to the Swiss League

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now: Former Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks forward Filip Zadina has signed a two-year deal with Davois of the Swiss League.

Kevin Weekes reported last week that Zadina had been talking to three teams, though he didn’t report if they were NHL or other teams.

The Red Wings released Zadina from his contract in 2023, at Zadina’s request, forfeiting $1.83 million and $2.73 over the two years. He signed with the Sharks for $1.1 million last season and is now in the Swiss League where the average range is $250,000-$330,000.