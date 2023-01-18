NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Would Bo Horvat interest the Jets?

Murat Ates of The Athletic: (mailbag) If Pierre-Luc Dubois doesn’t want to remain in Winnipeg, on paper trading him now so a team would pay more for two playoff runs would make sense. Could the Jets consider trading for Bo Horvat, and then get a big haul for Dubois? Would the Winnipeg Jets be interested in trading for Horvat and his $5.5 million salary and not trading Dubois?

Pierre LeBrun wrote that he could see Horvat ending up with the Colorado Avalanche.

Dubois and Bowness on Dubois’ contract situation

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois when asked about his contract (the Jets are in Montreal):

“If I think of anything else than finishing first in the West and winning the Stanley Cup it’d be a disservice to my teammates, the coaching staff, and everybody.”

Dubois is a pending RFA and is a year away from UFA status

Murat Ates: Jets coach Rick Bowness when asked if he has a role in trying to keep Dubois in Winnipeg long-term:

“I told him that when I got the job. I’m going to do everything I can to help you stay in Winnipeg. I said that to him in July or August when I called him.”

NHL Rumors: Six Trade Targets and Destinations, and Who’s buying, Who’s selling

If the Blue Jackets trade Vladislav Gavrikov, they’ll be looking for a big package in return

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Columbus Blue Jackets would like to re-sign defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov but if they can’t, they’ll look to trade him. The Blue Jackets will be looking for more than a first-round picks for him.

The Blue Jackets will be using a David Savard comparable. They got a first and a third for him from Tampa, and they this Gavrikov is better.

“They view Gavrikov higher. He leads them in ice time, he plays in so many key situations. So, if he is going to be dealt and there are at least 10 teams that have already inquired on Gavrikov, it’s going to be a first-rounder plus something else to get him on your team for the rest of the season.”