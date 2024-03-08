NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, and the Ottawa Senators

The Winnipeg Jets likely aren’t done yet

Mike McIntyre: The Winnipeg Jets acquired Tyler Toffoli this morning and doesn’t think they’re done for the day. Think they’ll make at least one more trade and likely for a defenseman. They don’t have a lot of cap space and may need some salary retained.

Ken Wiebe: The Jets will likely try to add a depth defenseman before the deadline.

Could the New York Rangers be interested in Max Pacioretty

Kyle Hall: Frank Seravalli reported that the New York Rangers are a team that could be watching Washington Capitals Max Pacioretty. Pacioretty does have a no-trade clause.

The Vancouver Canucks would give up a top prospect for a rental, but what about someone with term

Iain MacIntyre: The Vancouver Canucks didn’t want to pay the price to acquire Jake Guentzel and didn’t want to give up a top prospect like Jonathan Lekkerimaki.

It will be interesting to see if they would consider it for a player with term left, like a Frank Vatrano or Pavel Buchnevich.

The Canucks need to clear some cap space for Phil Kessel

Rick Dhaliwal: “Although the Canucks would like to sign Phil Kessel, the signing is dependant on them clearing the necessary cap space. If they can, it will be a pro-rated, 1 year deal at the minimum salary. If they can not, no signing.”

Would the Ottawa Senators prefer to trade Thomas Chabot over Jakob Chychrun?

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli thinks that the Ottawa Senators management may prefer to trade defenseman Thomas Chabot and his contract over defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

Seravalli: “I think if you were to inject truth serum into the Ottawa Senators front office, they, they would probably prefer to move Thomas Chabot and keep Chychrun.”

Gregor: “Yeah.”

Seravalli: “But I don’t think anyone’s taking Chabot at four more years at $8 million per. And I don’t mean not taking I just mean they’re not going to find the same value that they have in Chychrun.”