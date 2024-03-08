NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, and the Ottawa Senators
The Winnipeg Jets likely aren't done. Would the Ottawa Senators prefer to trade Thomas Chabot over Jakob Chychrun?
Feb 20, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (72) celebrates a goal against the Florida Panthers with teammates defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) and right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the third period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
The Winnipeg Jets likely aren’t done yet

Mike McIntyre: The Winnipeg Jets acquired Tyler Toffoli this morning and doesn’t think they’re done for the day. Think they’ll make at least one more trade and likely for a defenseman. They don’t have a lot of cap space and may need some salary retained.

Ken Wiebe: The Jets will likely try to add a depth defenseman before the deadline.

Could the New York Rangers be interested in Max Pacioretty 

Kyle Hall: Frank Seravalli reported that the New York Rangers are a team that could be watching Washington Capitals Max Pacioretty. Pacioretty does have a no-trade clause.

The Vancouver Canucks would give up a top prospect for a rental, but what about someone with term

Iain MacIntyre: The Vancouver Canucks didn’t want to pay the price to acquire Jake Guentzel and didn’t want to give up a top prospect like Jonathan Lekkerimaki.

It will be interesting to see if they would consider it for a player with term left, like a Frank Vatrano or Pavel Buchnevich.

The Canucks need to clear some cap space for Phil Kessel

Rick Dhaliwal: “Although the Canucks would like to sign Phil Kessel, the signing is dependant on them clearing the necessary cap space. If they can, it will be a pro-rated, 1 year deal at the minimum salary. If they can not, no signing.”

Would the Ottawa Senators prefer to trade Thomas Chabot over Jakob Chychrun?

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli thinks that the Ottawa Senators management may prefer to trade defenseman Thomas Chabot and his contract over defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

Seravalli: “I think if you were to inject truth serum into the Ottawa Senators front office, they, they would probably prefer to move Thomas Chabot and keep Chychrun.”

Gregor: “Yeah.”

Seravalli: “But I don’t think anyone’s taking Chabot at four more years at $8 million per. And I don’t mean not taking I just mean they’re not going to find the same value that they have in Chychrun.”

 