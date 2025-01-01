NHL Rumors: Wish Lists and Presents for All Teams

A Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year for all 32 Teams
The Athletic and Daily Faceoff: Christmas presents for each team and ways each team could better itself in the new year.
Anaheim Ducks
Develop a consistently productive offense – Eric Stephens of the Athletic
A shiny new head coach – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff
Boston Bruins
Trade Trent Frederic – Fluto Shinzawa of the Athletic
Secondary scoring – Shane Seney of Daily Faceoff
Buffalo Sabres
Make a decision on Kevyn Adams – Matthew Fairburn of the Athletic
New ownership – Hunter Crowther of Daily Faceoff
Calgary Flames
Prioritize obtaining elite young talent – Julian McKenzie of the Athletic
Continued commitment to the teardown – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff
Carolina Hurricanes
Goalie stability – Corey Lavalette of the Athletic
A healthy Frederik Andersen – Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff
Chicago Blackhawks
Sign a major UFA forward – Scott Powers of the Athletic
More positive vibes – Shane Seney of Daily Faceoff
Colorado Avalanche
Re-Sign Mikko Rantanen – Jesse Granger of the Athletic
Health and happiness – Shane Seney of Daily Faceoff
Columbus Blue Jackets
Play better on the road – Aaron Portzline of the Athletic
Someone, anyone that can stop a puck – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff
Dallas Stars
To snap out of it – Mark Lazerus of the Athletic
A ringer – Hunter Crowther of Daily Faceoff
Detroit Red Wings
Re-energize the locker room – Max Bultman of the Athletic
The neuralyzer from Men in Black – Hunter Crowther of Daily Faceoff
Edmonton Oilers
Re-sign Evan Bouchard to a long-term contract – Daniel Nugent-Bowman of the Athletic
The greatest power play of all time – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff
Florida Panthers
Patent their hangover cure – Sean Gentille of the Athletic
A power play quarterback – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff
Los Angeles Kings
Re-sign Adrian Kempe – Eric Stephens of the Athletic
A power play quarterback – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff
Minnesota Wild
Fix the penalty kill – Michael Russo of the Athletic
Approximately $15 million in cap space – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff
Montreal Canadiens
Ensure a smooth transition for Ivan Demidov – Arpon Basu of the Athletic
Patrik Laine, without the drama – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff
Nashville Predators
Keep Steven Stamkos at center and ride the wave – Joe Rexrode of the Athletic
Some exciting concert tickets – Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff
New Jersey Devils
Supplement forward depth – Peter Baugh of the Athletic
Continued success for Stefan Noesen – Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff
New York Islanders
Choose a direction – Arthur Staple of the Athletic
Goals, goals, goals – Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff
New York Rangers
Get Mika Zibanejad back on track – Peter Baugh of the Athletic
An exorcism – Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff
Ottawa Senators
Make a win-now move – Julian McKenzie of the Athletic
Bubble wrap for Linus Ullmark – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff
Philadelphia Flyers
Take a big swing on a center – Kevin Kurz of the Athletic
A loaded 2025 draft class – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff
Pittsburgh Penguins
Focus on the future – Rob Rossi of the Athletic
Consistent goaltending – Shane Seney of Daily Faceoff
San Jose Sharks
Turn Will Smith into an impact top-six forward – Eric Stephens of the Athletic
A fast forward button – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff
Seattle Kraken
Keep shooting for upside – Thomas Drance of the Athletic
A redo on (almost) all of their major decisions – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff
St. Louis Blues
Stick to the retool — keep assets – Jeremy Rutherford of the Athletic
High-end talent – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff
Tampa Bay Lightning
Improve against the Atlantic Division – Joe Smith of the Athletic
The Stanley Cup Playoffs to start early – Anthony of Daily Faceoff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Score more goals in the playoffs – Jonas Siegel of the Athletic
Ice packs and Advil – Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff
Utah Hockey Club
Begin renovations on the bowls of Delta Center – Michael Russo of the Athletic
A real name – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff
Vancouver Canucks
Play Creatively – Thomas Drance of the Athletic
World (or locker room) peace – Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff
Vegas Golden Knights
Re-sign Adin Hill – Jesse Granger of the Athletic
More LTIR shenanigans – Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff
Washington Capitals
Thread the needle – Sean Gentille of the Athletic
Alex Ovechkin – Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff
Winnipeg Jets
Avoid a second-half collapse – Murat Ates of the Athletic
An aggressive trade stance – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff
