NHL Rumors: Wish Lists and Presents for All Teams

A Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year for all 32 Teams

The Athletic and Daily Faceoff: Christmas presents for each team and ways each team could better itself in the new year.

Anaheim Ducks

Develop a consistently productive offense – Eric Stephens of the Athletic

A shiny new head coach – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff

Boston Bruins

Trade Trent Frederic – Fluto Shinzawa of the Athletic

Secondary scoring – Shane Seney of Daily Faceoff

Buffalo Sabres

Make a decision on Kevyn Adams – Matthew Fairburn of the Athletic

New ownership – Hunter Crowther of Daily Faceoff

Calgary Flames

Prioritize obtaining elite young talent – Julian McKenzie of the Athletic

Continued commitment to the teardown – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff

Carolina Hurricanes

Goalie stability – Corey Lavalette of the Athletic

A healthy Frederik Andersen – Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff

Chicago Blackhawks

Sign a major UFA forward – Scott Powers of the Athletic

More positive vibes – Shane Seney of Daily Faceoff

Colorado Avalanche

Re-Sign Mikko Rantanen – Jesse Granger of the Athletic

Health and happiness – Shane Seney of Daily Faceoff

Columbus Blue Jackets

Play better on the road – Aaron Portzline of the Athletic

Someone, anyone that can stop a puck – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff

Dallas Stars

To snap out of it – Mark Lazerus of the Athletic

A ringer – Hunter Crowther of Daily Faceoff

Detroit Red Wings

Re-energize the locker room – Max Bultman of the Athletic

The neuralyzer from Men in Black – Hunter Crowther of Daily Faceoff

Edmonton Oilers

Re-sign Evan Bouchard to a long-term contract – Daniel Nugent-Bowman of the Athletic

The greatest power play of all time – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff

Florida Panthers

Patent their hangover cure – Sean Gentille of the Athletic

A power play quarterback – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff

Los Angeles Kings

Re-sign Adrian Kempe – Eric Stephens of the Athletic

A power play quarterback – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff

Minnesota Wild

Fix the penalty kill – Michael Russo of the Athletic

Approximately $15 million in cap space – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff

Montreal Canadiens

Ensure a smooth transition for Ivan Demidov – Arpon Basu of the Athletic

Patrik Laine, without the drama – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff

Nashville Predators

Keep Steven Stamkos at center and ride the wave – Joe Rexrode of the Athletic

Some exciting concert tickets – Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff

New Jersey Devils

Supplement forward depth – Peter Baugh of the Athletic

Continued success for Stefan Noesen – Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff

New York Islanders

Choose a direction – Arthur Staple of the Athletic

Goals, goals, goals – Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff

New York Rangers

Get Mika Zibanejad back on track – Peter Baugh of the Athletic

An exorcism – Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff

Ottawa Senators

Make a win-now move – Julian McKenzie of the Athletic

Bubble wrap for Linus Ullmark – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff

Philadelphia Flyers

Take a big swing on a center – Kevin Kurz of the Athletic

A loaded 2025 draft class – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff

Pittsburgh Penguins

Focus on the future – Rob Rossi of the Athletic

Consistent goaltending – Shane Seney of Daily Faceoff

San Jose Sharks

Turn Will Smith into an impact top-six forward – Eric Stephens of the Athletic

A fast forward button – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff

Seattle Kraken

Keep shooting for upside – Thomas Drance of the Athletic

A redo on (almost) all of their major decisions – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff

St. Louis Blues

Stick to the retool — keep assets – Jeremy Rutherford of the Athletic

High-end talent – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff

Tampa Bay Lightning

Improve against the Atlantic Division – Joe Smith of the Athletic

The Stanley Cup Playoffs to start early – Anthony of Daily Faceoff

Toronto Maple Leafs

Score more goals in the playoffs – Jonas Siegel of the Athletic

Ice packs and Advil – Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff

Utah Hockey Club

Begin renovations on the bowls of Delta Center – Michael Russo of the Athletic

A real name – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff

Vancouver Canucks

Play Creatively – Thomas Drance of the Athletic

World (or locker room) peace – Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff

Vegas Golden Knights

Re-sign Adin Hill – Jesse Granger of the Athletic

More LTIR shenanigans – Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff

Washington Capitals

Thread the needle – Sean Gentille of the Athletic

Alex Ovechkin – Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff

Winnipeg Jets

Avoid a second-half collapse – Murat Ates of the Athletic

An aggressive trade stance – Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.