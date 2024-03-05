NHL Rumors: Would Noah Hanifin make sense for the Colorado Avalanche?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on Calgary Flames possibly looking for D, and Noah Hanifin and how he might make sense for the Colorado Avalanche.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “You know you were talking about Calgary there. Like I’m trying to figure out the Hanifin thing. First of all, I wonder if Calgary is gonna try to add a D? Cuz they’re a little short right now. Like someone who at least has NHL experience. Not obviously at a big price. I think, I think they’re gonna talk about it with their coaching staff, what they thought about their overall situation. So I think I’m curious about that.

But like, I’m trying to figure out the whole Hanifin situation because he’s obviously one of the biggest names left and, and the number one D left. So I’m trying to figure out where that could be. I wondered if Colorado was another team in that.

We’ve talked about the two Florida teams. We’ve talked about, you know, Toronto is a, as a team that had interest but I just don’t think he’s going to sign there, wo I don’t think it’s, it’s reasonable to expect that’s going to happen. We talked about Boston and we’ve talked about New Jersey. but I’ll tell you another team is I’m really starting to wonder about their a little bit. I mentioned Washington, I suspected they have at least kick tires on it. But I have started to wonder a little bit about a team like Colorado.

Like this, there’s a couple of reasons I wonder about it. Number one, like they tried on Tanev. And even though he’s not, like he’s a right shot and Hanifin’s a left shot. I do think Colorado looks at, like the year that some of their guys are having, particularly McKinnon, isn’t to be wasted. And they’re a very competitive organization.

And the other thing too, I wonder about their Jeff is, like I’m watching all these videos posted of (Gabriel) Landeskog and, and like yes, again, maybe, maybe I’m just in my warped conspiracy mind but I just wonder if they’re trying to tell us something. And if he’s gonna try to play, you take your shot.”