NHL Rumors: Zach Parise, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, and the Buyers and Sellers

Parise would like to stay on Long Island
Dan Rosen: New York Islanders forward Zach Parise said he hasn’t had any talks with GM Lou Lamoriello about the trade deadline, and if he did, he wouldn’t comment publically on them.
He’s on a one-year deal and wouldn’t mind returning next year.
The Sharks are listening
Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks acting GM Joe Will said they will do what is best for the team: “People ask if you’re a buyer or seller. I say we’re a listener.”
Sheng Peng: Sharks GM Will on Timo Meier who will be a RFA after next season: “He’s a huge part of the franchise.” Will considers him part of their core with Tomas Hertl, Erik Karlsson, etc
Panthers on extending Chiarot and their deadline plans
Jameson Olive: If newly acquired defenseman Ben Chiarot proves to be a good fit on the Florida Panthers blue line, GM Bill said there is “absolutely” a chance that they could look to re-sign him.
David Dwork: Panthers GM Zito on their deadline plans between now and Monday: “We’re still investigating. We’re working pretty much anything and everything until the deadline. That’s our job.“
Who’s buying? Who’s selling?
The Athletic: An early week look at who is buying at the trade deadline and who is selling.
Anaheim Ducks: Seller
Arizona Coyotes: Seller
Boston Bruins: Buyer
Buffalo Sabres: Seller
Calgary Flames: Buyer
Carolina Hurricanes: Buyer
Chicago Blackhawks: Seller
Colorado Avalanche: Buyer
Columbus Blue Jackets: Seller
Dallas Stars: Buyer
Detroit Red Wings: Seller
Edmonton Oilers: Buyer
Florida Panthers: Buyer
Los Angeles Kings: Buyer
Minnesota Wild: Buyer
Montreal Canadiens: Seller
Nashville Predators: Buyer
New Jersey Devils: Seller
New York Islanders: Seller
New York Rangers: Buyer
Ottawa Senators: Seller
Philadelphia Flyers: Seller
Pittsburgh Penguins: Buyer
San Jose Sharks: Seller
Seattle Kraken: Seller
St. Louis Blues: Buyer
Tampa Bay Lightning: Buyer
Toronto Maple Leafs: Buyer
Vancouver Canucks: Seller
Vegas Golden Knights: Buyer
Washington Capitals: Buyer
Winnipeg Jets: Seller