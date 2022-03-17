NHL Rumors: Zach Parise, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, and the Buyers and Sellers

Parise would like to stay on Long Island

Dan Rosen: New York Islanders forward Zach Parise said he hasn’t had any talks with GM Lou Lamoriello about the trade deadline, and if he did, he wouldn’t comment publically on them.

He’s on a one-year deal and wouldn’t mind returning next year.

The Sharks are listening

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks acting GM Joe Will said they will do what is best for the team: “People ask if you’re a buyer or seller. I say we’re a listener.”

Sheng Peng: Sharks GM Will on Timo Meier who will be a RFA after next season: “He’s a huge part of the franchise.” Will considers him part of their core with Tomas Hertl, Erik Karlsson, etc

Panthers on extending Chiarot and their deadline plans

Jameson Olive: If newly acquired defenseman Ben Chiarot proves to be a good fit on the Florida Panthers blue line, GM Bill said there is “absolutely” a chance that they could look to re-sign him.

David Dwork: Panthers GM Zito on their deadline plans between now and Monday: “We’re still investigating. We’re working pretty much anything and everything until the deadline. That’s our job.“

Who’s buying? Who’s selling?

The Athletic: An early week look at who is buying at the trade deadline and who is selling.

Anaheim Ducks: Seller

Arizona Coyotes: Seller

Boston Bruins: Buyer

Buffalo Sabres: Seller

Calgary Flames: Buyer

Carolina Hurricanes: Buyer

Chicago Blackhawks: Seller

Colorado Avalanche: Buyer

Columbus Blue Jackets: Seller

Dallas Stars: Buyer

Detroit Red Wings: Seller

Edmonton Oilers: Buyer

Florida Panthers: Buyer

Los Angeles Kings: Buyer

Minnesota Wild: Buyer

Montreal Canadiens: Seller

Nashville Predators: Buyer

New Jersey Devils: Seller

New York Islanders: Seller

New York Rangers: Buyer

Ottawa Senators: Seller

Philadelphia Flyers: Seller

Pittsburgh Penguins: Buyer

San Jose Sharks: Seller

Seattle Kraken: Seller

St. Louis Blues: Buyer

Tampa Bay Lightning: Buyer

Toronto Maple Leafs: Buyer

Vancouver Canucks: Seller

Vegas Golden Knights: Buyer

Washington Capitals: Buyer

Winnipeg Jets: Seller