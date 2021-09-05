NHL Trade: Coyotes Trade Christian Dvorak to the Canadiens for Two Draft Picks

Canadiens acquire Dvorak from the Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes have traded forward Christian Dvorak to the Montreal Canadiens for a conditional 2022 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick.

The Coyotes will get the better of the Canadiens or Hurricanes 2022 first-round pick.

Eric Engels: (additional condition) “However, in the event that either or both of Montreal’s own 1st round pick and/or Carolina’s 1st round pick are Top 10 picks in the 2022 NHL Draft (after the final Draft order has been established in accordance with the results of the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery), the Montreal will instead transfer to Arizona: i) the worse of Montreal’s own pick and Carolina’s pick (previously acquired by Montreal; and ii) Montreal’s own 2nd round pick in the 2024 NHL draft.

NHL.com: Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong on Dvorak.

“I think with Christian, when I came into the organization, it was interesting because we had talked to other teams about just about everyone on the roster and what the value was for the player.”

“After the season ended, we explored, and that was my job to go and see what the value again was. I felt Christian had a lot of value, not only for our club but also on the open market because centers, this year, seem to be hard to find, so we tried to maximize that. We had to look at obviously improving our team down the road, and this move did that.”

Puck Pedia: The Canadiens are now $6 million over the salary cap after acquiring Dvorak and his $4.45 million salary. That is with 22 players on the roster.

With Shea Weber on the LTIR, they are able to go over the cap by $7.9 million.

Craig Morgan: “Christian Dvorak was an immensely popular teammate. He was understated & quiet w/media, but had an underrated sense of humor in the room & went about his business from Day 1 like a vet. Montreal gets a good 2-way center w/offensive upside. This is what a real rebuild looks like.

Andy Strickland: “So Carolina does Montreal a favor, overpays for a player who didn’t want to be in Montreal and hasn’t really earned the offersheet he was given. Montreal gets a better player for less money. Montreal probably may have matched if they weren’t able to pull off a trade for a C.”

Nick Alberga: “Christian Dvorak is severely underrated.”