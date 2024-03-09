NHL Trade Deadline Fallout: Blues, Lightning, Maple Leafs, and the Capitals

On the St. Louis Blues

Matthew DeFranks: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong on forward Pavel Buchnevich, who has one year left on his contract: “He’s a player that has stature in the league and stature on our team. He’s a valuable piece of our team right now and in July, we can sit down with he and his representative and make sure that he wants to be here and if we can work something out.”

Jeremy Rutherford: Armstrong on their deadline: “I thought there might be a little activity but we were very quiet. I think our play the last two weeks put us in a situation where…you’re heavily scouted before the deadline and we haven’t played very good. It takes more fortitude for a pro scout to go recommend someone.

On the Tampa Bay Lightning

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julian BriseBois said they play out the season to get to know their new acquisitions and if all goes well, “maybe we can prolong this relationship.

On the Toronto Maple Leafs

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving: “We tried to make some moves to address certain areas. But at the end of the day, a lot of the answers are going to come from the guys that are in the room.”

On the Washington Capitals

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan on the trade market: “Didn’t seem like the market was there for first-rounders… The way we analyzed it was it was going to be tough to get full value on players because you weren’t having as many bidders as you might normally would if everybody had all their draft picks still.”

David Pagnotta: Capitals forward Max Pacioretty had been approached yesterday about waiving his no-movement clause for a contender. Larry Brooks reported that the New York Rangers were interested and the Florida Panthers might have been before they traded for Kyle Okposo.