NHL Trade Deadline Fallout: Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings, and the New Jersey Devils

On the Boston Bruins

Ty Anderson: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeny on talks with pending UFA forward Jake DeBrusk: “We’ll continue to talk. We like him as a player, didn’t feel comfortable trying to make a switch .”

On the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings

Frank Seravalli: It sounds like the Bruins had an offer on the table from the Los Angeles Kings for goaltender Linus Ullmark but they weren’t able to complete the deal.

Connor Ryan: GM Sweeney wouldn’t confirm whether or not Linus Ullmark invoked his no-trade list. He stressed “we had opportunities to move different players”

PuckReportNHL: Kevin Weekes on ESPN The Point said that the Boston Bruins thought they had a deal involving Ullmark: “So there was a deal that he essentially nixed, in large part based on geography, I’m told.”

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Linus Ullmark has a 16-team no-trade clause. We’ve reported the LA Kings had interest in the past few weeks but a source said it was not the Los Angeles Kings to whom Weekes was referring.

Another source said on Friday that 14 of the 16 teams on his no-trade list are in the Western Conference.

Ty Anderson: GM Sweeney said he’ll leave any updates on contract extension talks with goaltender Jermey Swayman “to the other side” and he maintains his “no media leaks” policy.

On the Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Hockey Now: A source said that the Detroit Wings were one of the teams interested in Buffalo Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson. The Sabres traded Johnson to the Flyers.

On the New Jersey Devils

Jim Biringer: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said that it’s possible that they could reengage in contract extension talks with Tyler Toffoli when free agency opens on July 1st.