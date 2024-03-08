NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings and Boston Bruins

The Los Angeles Kings Are Still Looking for Scoring

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Pagnotta writes Los Angeles Kings General Manager Rob Blake wants to upgrade his scoring at the upcoming NHL Trade Deadline.

NHL Rumors: Who is Interested in New Jersey Devils forward Tyler Toffoli?

Pagnotta has been reporting that the Kings and the New Jersey Devils are discussing Tyler Toffoli. Toffoli was held out of the Devils’ game Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues.

Toffoli leads the Devils with 26 goals, and when he was with the Kings, he helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2014. Toffoli is entering the final year of his deal, and if a reunion is possible, the Kings will need the Devils to retain his salary cap hit of $4.25 million. They may also need to get another team involved.

However, the Kings are not the only team looking at Toffoli. With Jake Guentzel to Carolina, teams like the Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, Boston Bruins, and Florida Panthers.

Bruins Looking to Still Add A Center and More

Conor Ryan of Boston.com: Ryan writes the Boston Bruins are still looking to be active this trade deadline season. Whether that be adding at a position of need down the middle or a little fourth-line help.

NHL Rumors: Could the Canucks Flip Elias Lindholm to the Bruins and end up with Jake Guentzel?

Take Brandon Duhaime and Anthony Duclair off the board as two of the eight targets the Bruins can go after as Duhaime was traded to Colorado and Duclair to Tampa Bay. However, the Bruins want to add upfront.

As Ryan notes the Bruins were in on Elias Lindholm before he was traded to Calgary. Do they try to make it work with a third team? The Bruins need a center. They have needed it all year with the absence of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. But does GM Don Sweeney want to give up the assets or have the assets necessary to acquire such a player?

The Bruins could use a scoring winger like Tyler Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils. The Devils and Bruins have been trade partners in the past, but the asking price might be a little high for them too.

Could they ask Buffalo about Alex Tuch who is signed through 2026 at $4.75 million, but the Sabres believe he is part of the future?

Two other names listed are Nic Dowd of the Washington Capitals, Reilly Smith of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Pat Maroon of the Minnesota Wild. All could give the Bruins the depth scoring necessary to win in the playoffs.