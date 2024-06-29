NHL Trade News: Utah Hockey Club Adds Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino
Day 2 of the NHL Draft always has fireworks. This year was no different. As Round 2 of the 2024 NHL Draft started, the Utah Hockey Club made a big splash acquiring defenseman Mikhail Sergachev from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

As part of the deal, the Lightning will get Conor Geekie, JJ Moser, a 2025 second-round pick, and pick number 199 in this year’s draft.

In addition, the Utah Hockey Club will take on Sergachev’s contract. Sergachev has seven years left at $8.5 million.

The Utah Hockey Club needed defensemen this year. They had no rostered defensemen signed, but now they have two. The first was Sergachev, but they were not finished yet.

In addition to Sergachev, the Utah Hockey Club acquired John Marino from the New Jersey Devils.

As part of the deal, the Devils sent Marino and pick 153 in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft for the 49th pick overall in the second of 2024 and a 2025 second-round conditional pick that was originally Edmonton’s.

The Devils are not retaining Marino’s salary, as he was owed $4.4 million over the next three seasons. This will free up the money to go after Brett Pesce when free agency opens.

Owner Ryan Smith wants to compete this season and will do that with two solid defensemen in Marino and Sergachev.

Marino had a tough season in New Jersey last year but is in line to have a bounce-back year,

Sergachev was injured at the end of last season before returning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Lightning has the ability to play top-line minutes for the Utah Hockey Club

 

 

 

 