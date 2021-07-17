NHL Trade: Predators Send Ellis To Flyers, Patrick Ends Up With the Golden Knights

The Nashville Predators have traded defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for forward Nolan Patrick and defenseman Philippe Myers.

The Predators trade Patrick to the Vegas Golden Knights for Cody Glass.

Thoughts from the media

Sam Carchidi: “Very good trade by Fletcher IMO. Patrick and Myers both have potential, but Ellis becomes #Flyers’ best defender. He’s a Kimmo Timonen type. He has six years remaining on his contract, with an annual salary-cap hit of $6.25 million.”

Jason Gregor: “Ellis likely will be paired with Provorov. Solid pair. Like the deal for PHI.

McCrimmon had Patrick in Brandon for three years. Knows him very well. Fresh start for him in Vegas.

Myers is solid D. Glass will need to buck the “offence goes to die in NSH” trend. *Except Forsberg”

Frank Seravalli: “Projection is with #Flyers moving Nolan Patrick, they will now have the ability to protect James van Riemsdyk. Pretty big change for #SeaKraken in last few minutes.”

Charlie O’Connor: “Will obviously be doing a full write-up on the deal, but in short, I like it a lot for the Flyers. Obviously it addresses their biggest need. Assuming 2020-21 is an outlier, Ellis is a very, very good RHD. And his $6.25 mil cap hit is more than manageable.”

Bill Meltzer: “The trade is Phil Myers and Nolan Patrick for Ryan Ellis. Health is a concern but Ellis can have an impact akin to a RH version of Kimmo Timonen acquisition in 2007. He’ll play all situations and instantly become part of leadership group.”

Patrick Bacon: The Prospect Projection model is a bit kinder to glass, who is still considered a “prospect” because he’s yet to play 82 NHL games. His scoring has not been nearly as bad as his underlying offensive metrics in the NHL, but maybe the metrics with more context are more telling”

Steve Carp: “Thought Glass for Patrick might’ve happened in April, not July. But it figured to go down. Maybe GMKM can get Patrick to rediscover his game assuming he can ever stay healthy.”

Nashville’s return is… suspect.

Myers doesn’t project to much, and while Glass has more upside than Patrick, neither has shown enough in their careers yet to project top six upside. pic.twitter.com/iUhLk5oFgc — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) July 17, 2021

Ryan Ellis (to Philadelphia) is a strong #2/#3 defender, provides a good bit of offence including with his own shot. pic.twitter.com/zcK3rMGMSM — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 17, 2021

Nolan Patrick (also in return to Nashville, momentarily, but being sent on to Vegas) is a decent defensive forward; not at all the scorer he was expected to be once upon a time. pic.twitter.com/9ZSRn6jWBn — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 17, 2021

Cody Glass, traded to NSH, has struggled to generate anything at all offensively in the NHL. #Preds pic.twitter.com/TNltDsKmcN — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 17, 2021

Philippe Myers, traded to NSH, is a second pair two-way defenceman. #GoPreds pic.twitter.com/33VvKd1FyS — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 17, 2021