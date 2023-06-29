NHL Trade: The Oilers send Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin to the Red Wings

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have traded forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations.

Yamamoto has a year left at $3.1 million and Kostin is a RFA who is owed a qualifying offer by Friday or he would be a UFA.

Ryan Rishaug: “Kostin wasn’t likely to sign by the sounds of it. Yamamoto was headed for buyout with Oilers.”

Mark Spector: “Kostin was very close to signing with KHL Avangard Omsk – until DET deal today. Now, his agent will talk with GM Yzerman, who should have no problem out-bidding Omsk, where Kostin likely would not make >$900K US. Taxes better in Russia, but if DET wants Kostin they’ll get him.”

Mark Spector: “I’m told that the player Yzerman really wanted was Kostin. I assume he’ll sign in next 24 hours. Then we find out how much Red Wings covet Yamamoto. I really do not know the answer to that at this point. There is every chance both players open season as Red Wings.”

Ryan Rishaug: “Cost to resign Kostin was too high for Oil who are tight to cap. Likely other options out there for him with his strong finish, plus KHL an option. Was a fan favourite. Oilers super thin on the right side up front – and have clear opening in top 6.

Ryan Rishaug: “Holland says he was negotiating against the KHL on Kostin.”