NHL Trade: The Ottawa Senators Acquire Derek Stepan From The Arizona Coyotes

The Ottawa Senators have acquired center Derek Stepan from the Arizona Coyotes for a 2021 second-round pick that was previously acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“Derek’s acquisition provides us with important stability at centre heading into the season,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He plays a 200-foot game and has proven to be a reliable special teams’ player throughout his career. His addition to our lineup will also represent a valuable leadership presence within our group.”

Mark Scheig: The Senators had acquired two second-round picks and Anthony Duclair from the Blue Jackets for Ryan Dzingel and a seventh-round pick.

The numbers

Puck Pedia: The Coyotes now have $3.7 million in projected salary cap space with a 22-man roster – 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies.

The Coyotes now don’t have to use Marian Hossa’s $5.275 million LTIR space and they can accrue salary cap space during the season. At this time performance bonuses that are earned this season won’t carry over either.

Puck Pedia: “Because #Yotes were over cap & using LTIR last yr, all perf. bonuses earned resulted in a bonus carryover. They used the 1 time election to split it over 2 years, so they have $197K cap hit this yr & next. By getting under cap this yr, perf bonuses won’t auto carry over next yr”

Cap Friendly: Stepan now has the highest salary cap hit among Senators forwards.

1. Derek Stepan $6.5 million

2. Evgenii Dadanov $5 million

3. Colin White $4.75 million

4. Artem Anisimov $4.55 million

5. Connor Brown $3.6 million

Thoughts from the media

Shawn Simpson: “I like Stepan coming in as a good pro and veteran leader. He’s a great mentor for Norris, Brown, Stutzle, White, and Pinto. Hopefully pushing Anisimov out.”

Shawn Simpson: “Stepan’s wife is expecting their 3rd child Jan. 11th, so timing isn’t great. Between that and quarantine, how much camp will he miss? I’m guessing many players leave family home this year. So that means long periods away from loved ones.”

Murray Pam: “One thing on the Stepan swap – D.J. Smith said Tuesday, “It’s a 56-game schedule. There will be injuries.” The sked is condensed. There’s COVID to deal with. Players will be shuttled in and out, especially the bottom six forwards.”

Sean Tierney: “In the end, a second is a high price for OTT to pay to receive an aging centre whose cap hit is being dumped. For OTT though, Stepan adds depth, helps the team meet the cap floor, and is on an expiring contract, making Stepan a trade deadline candidate for a contender.”

Spector’s Hockey: “It’s a move the Senators could afford to make. They’re still rebuilding and need some short-term veteran experience and leadership. They could recoup that draft pick at the trade deadline if they find a taker for Stepan from a contender. They still have 2 second-rounders.”

Kevin Kurz: “High price, but Sens also have Sharks second round pick from Karlsson trade. Plus Stepan a really respected guy who can teach young prospects how to be a pro. Ottawa’s had a good off-season!”

Derek Stepan, traded to OTT, is a slightly-above average playdriver with a very poor shot. He’s not exactly a lights out passer at this point either. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/OD1hwukonk — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) December 27, 2020