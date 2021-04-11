NHL Trade: The Toronto Maple Leafs Trade for Nick Foligno

The Columbus Blue Jackets have traded forward Nick Foligno to the Toronto Maple Leafs for a 2021 1st round pick and a 2022 fourth-round pick. The San Jose Sharks send Stefan Noesen and retain salary for Toronto’s 2021 fourth-round pick

The Blue Jackets are retaining 50 percent of Foligno’s salary. The San Jose Sharks are retain salary 25 percent of his salary.

Cap Friendly: The Leafs will only be on the hook for 25 percent of the contract – $1,375,000.

Puck Pedia: “After acquiring Foligno @ $1.375M Cap Hit, the #LeafsForever have room for $2.3M Annual Cap Hit in their LTIR Pool, w/ 22 on Roster.”

The 33-year old Foligno was drafted 28th overall in the first-round of the 2006 draft by the Ottawa Senators. He carries a $5.5 million cap hit and is a pending UFA.

The 28-year old Noesen was drafted 21st overall in the first-round of the 2011 draft by the Ottawa Senators. He carries a $925,000 cap hit and is a pending UFA.

Pierre LeBrun: Text message from Foligno: “Really excited for the opportunity ! Bittersweet with how much has been invested in Columbus, but a chance to win a Cup is all you can ask for and I truly feel it’s a great group in Toronto. Now the work begins.’’

David Pagnotta: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen: “Nick Foligno has been everything you’d want in a captain, in a representative of your team and ambassador for your community. His contributions to the Blue Jackets franchise and the impact he and his family have had off the ice is immeasurable.”

David Pagnotta: Kekalainen continued: “We are grateful for everything he, Janelle, and their family have done for and with us over the past nine years. Given where we are right now, this move made sense for us as an organization and for Nick.”

Thoughts from the media

Justin Bourne: “Takeaway w/ Foligno is he offers something TOR needs. Kills penalties (likely PP2 as well), plays in the tougher areas of the rink, still has skill enough to play with guys who can really play, physical. Some versatility for the Leafs. Not a bargain, but again, they got better.”

Steve Lloyd: “That’s a great trade for the Leafs. Either you’re in, or you’re not. Who cares about a late first round pick. Foligno has the ability to play so many different roles.”

Michael Traikos: “For those criticizing the price Toronto is paying for Foligno, this is what it takes to be a Stanley Cup contender. At some point, you have to put your chips in the middle and go for it.”

Aaron Portzline: “Looking ahead here, but there’s a very good chance Nick Foligno will re-sign with #CBJ this summer as an unrestricted free agent.”

Pierre LeBrun: “Leafs GM Kyle Dubas to me on Tuesday: “… if we can do something that we think is going to be a good fit in the locker room and on the ice, I think we would still very openly explore that.’’ No better fit to that quote than Nick Foligno.”

Michael Augello: “Foligno likely slots in on the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander, but could play on the checking line. Either way, he provides veteran depth on the wing that the #Leafs needed in a playoff run.”

Terry Koshan: “#Leafs have proven through the regular season that a team can’t have too many strong voices in the room who add in their own way. Foligno another solid piece in that regard.”

Rhys Jessop: – TOR is in a competitive state where there’s no utility in them keeping many picks between now and when their window closes

– Foligno is fine. Works hard, defends well, doesn’t hurt you on offence

– Only real criticism is “who else could they have traded the 1st for?”

Steve Simmons: “Leafs first priority was finding a LW who can create space for first or second line forwards. They have their man in Nick Foligno, who is a pro’s pro.”

Dom Luszczyszyn: “columbus really got two firsts and four other picks for david savard and nick foligno in the year 2021. you can only respect the hustle”

Thomas Drance: “Nick Foligno on John Tavares’ left side and at the net front on the power play is a really, really nice fit.”

Mike McIntyre: “I’m a big Nick Foligno fan. Solid, high-character player. A 1st is a steep price to pay, for sure, but Toronto is going for it, so it’s worth the risk.”

Matt Larkin: “Foligno deal reminds me of Tampa’s Barclay Goodrow deal last year. You overpay because you know you have a real chance to win it all, so you take your shot. I get it.”

Tony Ferrari: “Is Foligno a fit? Sure. Is he worth what they gave up? Not unless you win the Cup. Not a deal I would have made but whatever, it’s fine I guess.”

Nick Alberga: “Crazy to think Nick Foligno will fetch more than Taylor Hall”

Micah Blake McCurdy: “I really like this deal for Toronto even though many people (I can already see) really don’t which means I’m gonna be called a leafs homer at least once tonight and I will laugh and laugh and laugh.”

JFresh: “Not a fan of this move. A 1st round pick for a 33-year-old player who brings this little offence and hasn’t been good this season is a gamble for sure.”

JFresh: “Foligno can play. And clearly the Leafs are trying to do something Intangible™ this season with Thornton and Simmonds and now this. Maybe this works out well and he solidifies their third line and helps their team vibe or whatever. We’ll see.”

Nick Foligno, reportedly acquired by TOR, is a defensive specialist top six forward who doesn’t bring much of anything offensively whether it’s play-driving, production, or finishing. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/zdmtglAceN — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) April 11, 2021

I like the abstract idea of Foligno fine (the 90th percentile defence stud etc. etc.) but that number is propped up entirely by 2019-20. His defensive impact hasn't been something you can rely on necessarily… Once again, we'll see. pic.twitter.com/BK3H78qXyX — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) April 11, 2021

Nick Foligno (to Toronto in threeway deal with various picks and retentions) is an extremely good defensive forward. Do not expect him to score much but he will help Toronto a lot. pic.twitter.com/dCPthTeTjN — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) April 11, 2021

Nick Foligno

Stefan Noesen