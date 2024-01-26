NHL Waivers: New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, New Jersey Devils, and the Calgary Flames

The Rangers place Nick Bonino on waivers

Frank Seravlli: The New York Rangers have placed forward Nick Bonino on waivers.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers coach Peter Laviolette on Bonino: “He met with Chris Drury this morning… It’s the decision that was made… I’ve worked with Nick for a quite a few years going back to Nashville. I can’t speak enough about him as a person. He’s just a good guy, a good teammate. It’s a tough day.”

Larry Brooks: “Bonino has played 868 games in his NHL career and is due respect. Has not been in AHL since 11/12. But the hierarchy has to be ruthless if the Rangers have a chance at making a run. Placing the veteran on waivers is an indication that Drury recognizes that.”

The Coyotes claim Adam Ruzicka off waivers

Arizona Coyotes: The Coyotes have claimed forward Adam Ruzicka off waivers from the Calgary Flames.

Darren Haynes: “Not surprised that Adam Ruzicka was claimed. We’re talking about a 24-year-old with all the tools you’d want in a centre. But also not surprised it came to this. He had opportunity, lots of PP time, but he’d been passed by others for jobs in the top nine and 4C just wasn’t a fit.”

Craig Morgan: “Adam Ruzicka, 24, has not joined the team yet; will need to work out visa issues so he is most likely to join after the All-Star break. The Coyotes like his size (6-4, 215), ability to get in on the forecheck and willingness to go to the net. Consistency has been an issue.”

The Arizona Coyotes have claimed Adam Ruzicka from waivers. Ruzicka was very good in the last season. And this year? He has been good 4th line defensive forward. pic.twitter.com/O6uE6key3k — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) January 25, 2024

The Devils claim Nick DeSimone off waivers

New Jersey Devils: The Devils have claimed defenseman Nick DeSimone off waivers from the Calgary Flames. Forward Jack Hughes was placed on the IR to make room.

Todd Cordell: “Nick DeSimone played sheltered minutes in Calgary but his underlyings were pretty good. Held his head above water in CF% and posted a 48 xGF% over 23 GP this season. Serviceable option who can hold his own in a depth role, which the #NJDevils could use right about now.”