NHL Trade: Pittsburgh Penguins Trade Patric Hornqvist To The Florida Panthers For Michael Matheson and Colton Sceviour

The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Patric Hornqvist to the Florida Panthers for defenseman Mike Matheson.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Patric Hornqvist to the Florida Panthers for defenseman Michael Matheson and Colton Sceviour.

The 33-year old Hornqvist was drafted 230th overall in the seventh round of the 2005 draft by the Nashville Predators. He carries a $5.3 million cap hit for another three seasons.

The 26-year old Matheson was drafted 23rd overall in the first round of the 2012 draft by the Panthers. He carries a $4.875 million cap hit for another six seasons.

The 31-year old Sceviour was drafted 112th overall in the fourth round of the 2007 draft by the Dallas Stars. He carries a $1.2 million cap

Thoughts from the media

Satiar Shah: “On the surface the Pens would be taking on $32M in real money for the remaining 6 years of Matheson’s contract while shipping out the $15.9M Hornqvist is owed over the next 3 years. The key is Pit saving $1.8M in real cash this season & clearing a ~500K cap, if it’s a 1 for 1”

Adam Gretz: “I feel like Matheson is probably fine as a third-pairing defender but his contract, especially if it is on the same team as *Jack Johnson’s* makes this seem like a questionable decision. But when did that ever matter here.”

Jesse Marshall: “The Hornqvist lost stings but more in hindsight. Always tough to lose such a critical piece to success, but with injuries piling up and the decline in play starting, it makes complete sense from a business perspective.”

Jesse Marshall: “Which takes us to the contract on Matheson. The term is wildly confusing to me. I am not sure I understand what it was about this specific player that tipped the scales so much, especially taking the contract into consideration. Again, separating contract from player here.”

Bill Whitehead: “It appears Bill Zito’s first priority was making FLA fans’ offseason a pleasant one by getting Mike Matheson off the roster and making the Cats tougher. Mission accomplished on both fronts.”

