Player Signings: Josh Dunne, Julien Gauthier, Brock Boeser and Nick Paul

The Blue Jackets re-sign Josh Dunne

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have res-signed RFA forward Josh Dune to a one-year, two-way contract.

Aaron Portzline: Dune will have an $874,125 salary cap hit.

The Rangers re-sign Julien Gauthier

Cap Friendly: The New York Rangers have signed forward Julien Gauthier to a one-year deal with an $800,000 cap hit.

The Canucks re-sign Brock Boeser

Canucks Communications: The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Brock Boeser to a three-year contract with a salary cap hit of $6.65 million.

“We’re very happy to have worked out a new deal for Brock” said Allvin. “He is a very talented player and has been an effective goal scorer throughout his entire career. We look forward to seeing his game progress in the years to come. Now that his contract is in place for three seasons, Brock can shift his entire focus to his on-ice performance.”

Puck Pedia: Boeser will get $6.65 million each season. The third year of the deal he’ll have a modified no-trade clause.

Rick Dhaliwal: Jim Rutherford after the signing: “A good compromise was made by both sides. This negotiation was hard, you had the qualifying offer, it was hard to find a middle ground but we did and we are very happy. Émilie Castonguay did a really good job for us.”

The Lightning extend Nick Paul

Joe Smith: The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Nick Paul to a seven-year contract with an AAV of $3.15 million.

Puck Pedia: Contract breakdown for Paul.

2022-23: $750,000 salary and a $3.4 million signing bonus

2023-24: $2.15 million salary and a $2 million signing bonus

2024-25: $3.25 million salary

2025-26: $3 million salary

2026-27: $1.5 million salary and a $1 million signing bonus

2027-28: $1.5 million salary and a $1 million signing bonus

2028-29: $1.5 million salary and a $1 million signing bonus

Cap Friendly: The Tampa Bay Lightning now have a projected salary cap hit of $87,633,333, which is $5.13 above the cap ceiling.

Defenseman Brent Seabrook will eventually be placed on the LTIR, which will leave them with $1.74 million in space.