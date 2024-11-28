Sidney Crosby Building a New Legacy in Pittsburgh

Hard To Envision Sidney Crosby in Another Sweater

John Shannon joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick and was asked about Sidney Crosby finishing his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Rumors: If Sidney Crosby Decided to Move On From the Pittsburgh Penguins

Gord Stellick: “I know at the end of it to get that Stanley Cup, the elusive Stanley Cup for Joe Thornton. Now, Sidney Crosby has a few Stanley Cup rings, but we thought we were worried about Alexander Ovechkin chasing the all-time goal-scoring record on an irrelevant Washington Capitals team, and that certainly has not been the case.

And here the worst goal differential in the NHL period, the worst winning percentage in the Eastern Conference. And it’s a question we’ve asked all summer as well, hypothetically, but the degree of the mess right now in Pittsburgh and where you see Sidney Crosby for future accolades, if it happens, dealing with it, if it continues.”

Pittsburgh Penguins Still a Work in Progress Even With Sidney Crosby Extension

John Shannon: “It’s funny, guys, I just don’t envision Sidney in a sweater other than the Pittsburgh Penguins. I just don’t. Maybe I’m being stubborn, and I’m being old-fashioned. Even on Saturday night, when he talked to Dan Potash about scoring the 600 goal and being one of the few that has done 600 with one team, it just resonated with me that Sid wasn’t going anywhere.

He was committed to the franchise, committed to the city. We all know how loyal Sidney has been for a long period of time, not just to the Penguins, but to Team Canada, to all his friends in hockey, to people that we all know. And I just can’t envision it happening. It’s and when you talk about championships, the fact that he has won three Gord, maybe his next legacy will be to be part of the rebuild, because he’s a different cat.

He’s a different person, and perhaps that’s why we put our goals and dreams on other people. Perhaps his goal and dream are to create a legacy for the Pittsburgh Penguins, just as Mario (Lemieux) did for so many years, even after he retired, that his legacy was that he helped reclaim the Penguin franchise for his success.”

Should We Doubt Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin?

Scott Laughlin: “I agree with you, John. I heard somebody say last night, Crosby’s loyal to a fault. And I’m like, Well, I don’t think loyal to a fault is a fault at all. I don’t think it’s a negative aspect at all. I think he should be commended for being that guy. And look, Matt Sundin in Toronto, never wanted to leave. And people said, Well, why wouldn’t you want to leave, your chances are better to win a Stanley Cup elsewhere.

But was just loyal to the organization, the Leafs, and wanted to stay there. And look Crosby has been there since day one, so I agree with you. I think it’s a moot point. I think he’s staying and he’s going to finish his career as a Pittsburgh Penguin. They’re going to be some tough times. No doubt they may move some others out, but it won’t be 87 that’s for sure.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.