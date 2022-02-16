NHL News: Crosby’s 500th NHL Goal, Another 30 Goal Season for Ovechkin, Borowiecki, Brooks and Cozens

Sidney Crosby scores his 500th NHL goal

Pens Inside Scoop: Sidney Crosby: “You look back at different things over the last 17 years, and that’s a memory I’ll always hold close. With Geno assisting, with it being at home against Philadelphia, knowing the history of those two teams…and getting the win at the end changes the whole dynamic.”

Mike DeFabo: Crosby: “You look at guys who have scored 500 goals. It’s just a privilege to be part of that company. I appreciate the opportunity to play this long in the league.”

5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 🚨for Sidney Crosby! Here’s how the 500th goal of Sidney Crosby’s career sounded on the Penguins Radio Network🔊@PensJG x @pbourque29 #Pens pic.twitter.com/fGqOYyzQy1 — Penguins Live (@penguinslive) February 16, 2022

Alex Ovechkin records another 30 goal season and his 156 multi-goal game

That’s 30 goals on the season for @ovi8! 🚨 He reached the mark for the 16th time in his NHL career and is now just one 30-goal season back of matching longtime @Capitals forward Mike Gartner for the most in League history. #NHLStats: https://t.co/WJpXCLjdJU pic.twitter.com/LpRNKsHzjq — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 16, 2022

NHL Public Relations: Ovechkin recorded his 156th multi-goal game last night and now sits two behind Brett Hull and second place overall.

Predators extend Mark Borowiecki

Nashville Predators PR: The Predators have signed defenseman Mark Borowiecki to a one-year, $900,000 contract extension.

Alex Daugherty: The Predators now have about $25 million in projected cap space for next season and five remaining UFAs: Filip Forsberg, Nick Cousins, Matt Benning, Ben Harpur, and David Rittich.

Alex Daugherty: The Predators do have 12 RFAs. Luke Kunin will probably cost the team the most, but the remaining RFA likely won’t be too expensive.

They will have plenty of space to re-sign Filip Forsberg.

Adam Brooks to waivers

Puck Pedia: The Vegas Golden Knights have placed forward Adam Brooks on waivers. He’s in the second year of a two-year deal at a $725,000 cap hit.

Dylan Cozens fined

NHL Player Safety: Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens was fined $2,235.42 for cross-checking New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson.