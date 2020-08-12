Some Numbers, Records, and Charts From The Epic Tampa Bay Lightning – Columbus Blue Jackets GM

NHL Media: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point scored the winning goal in the fifth overtime. It was the fourth-longest game in NHL history.
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo recorded 85 saves, breaking Kelly Krudey’s record of 73 for the most saves in a single game since 1955-56.
The game lasted a total of 150:27, which was over 26 minutes shy of the record as the longest game
- Game 1 of the 1936 Semifinals between the Red Wings and Maroons (176:30),
- Game 5 of the 1933 Semifinals between the Maple Leafs and Bruins (164:46) and
- Game 4 of the 2000 Conference Semifinals between the Flyers and Penguins (152:01).
Both teams combined for 151 shots on goal. The Lightning totaled 88 shots, with the Blue Jackets coming in with 63, both were team records.
NHL PR: Seth Jones set a record for being on the ice for 65:06 in last night’s game. Player tracking started in 1997-98.
Scouting the Refs: Time on ice for the two referees and two linesmen.
Referee Gord Dwyer 126:52
Referee Jean Hebert 126:52
Linesman Bryan Pancich 126:52
Linesman Derek Amell 126:52
John Shannon: Andrei Vasilevskiy 61 Saves
Joonas Korpisalo 85 Saves
CBJ 62 Blocked shots
Tampa 188 Shots Attempted
Seth Jones: 65:06
Zach Werenski: 61:14
Victor Hedman: 57:38
David Pagnotta: Blue Jackets Nick Foligno lead all forwards in TOI with 50:09.
Gord Miller: “Only five games in NHL history have gone to 5 OTs. I’ve called two of them”
Chris Johnston: “They are playing “All Night Long” by Lionel Richie during the intermission between the seventh and eighth periods, in an arena with no fans.”
FIVE OVERTIMES.
With 5.3 goals saved above expected, #CBJ‘s Korpisalo had the best playoff game of any goalie based on the MoneyPuck expected goals model since records started in 2007 pic.twitter.com/ktUXTdbBIn
Once again, the Corsi graph for the Jackets’ marathon 5OT series-opener against #TBLighting looks like the U.S. response to COVID-19.
Straight uphill climb for the Lightning. This cannot continue this way. That cannot be stressed enough.#CBJ needs to #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/2tP03oQRf3
NHL’s got jokes now… pic.twitter.com/XkAGl2vy6a
