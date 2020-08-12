Some Numbers, Records, and Charts From The Epic Tampa Bay Lightning – Columbus Blue Jackets GM

NHL Media: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point scored the winning goal in the fifth overtime. It was the fourth-longest game in NHL history.

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo recorded 85 saves, breaking Kelly Krudey’s record of 73 for the most saves in a single game since 1955-56.

The game lasted a total of 150:27, which was over 26 minutes shy of the record as the longest game

Game 1 of the 1936 Semifinals between the Red Wings and Maroons (176:30),

Game 5 of the 1933 Semifinals between the Maple Leafs and Bruins (164:46) and

(164:46) and Game 4 of the 2000 Conference Semifinals between the Flyers and Penguins (152:01).

Both teams combined for 151 shots on goal. The Lightning totaled 88 shots, with the Blue Jackets coming in with 63, both were team records.

NHL PR: Seth Jones set a record for being on the ice for 65:06 in last night’s game. Player tracking started in 1997-98.

Scouting the Refs: Time on ice for the two referees and two linesmen.

Referee Gord Dwyer 126:52

Referee Jean Hebert 126:52

Linesman Bryan Pancich 126:52

Linesman Derek Amell 126:52

John Shannon: Andrei Vasilevskiy 61 Saves

Joonas Korpisalo 85 Saves

CBJ 62 Blocked shots

Tampa 188 Shots Attempted

Seth Jones: 65:06

Zach Werenski: 61:14

Victor Hedman: 57:38

David Pagnotta: Blue Jackets Nick Foligno lead all forwards in TOI with 50:09.

Gord Miller: “Only five games in NHL history have gone to 5 OTs. I’ve called two of them”

Chris Johnston: “They are playing “All Night Long” by Lionel Richie during the intermission between the seventh and eighth periods, in an arena with no fans.”

With 5.3 goals saved above expected, #CBJ‘s Korpisalo had the best playoff game of any goalie based on the MoneyPuck expected goals model since records started in 2007 pic.twitter.com/ktUXTdbBIn — MoneyPuck.com (@MoneyPuckdotcom) August 12, 2020