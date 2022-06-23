Stanley Cup Notes: Game 4 Ends with some Controversy – Too Many Men?

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper: “I’ll speak with you tomorrow. You’re going to see what I mean when you see that goal. My heart breaks for the players because we probably still should be playing. I’ll be available tomorrow.”

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Lightning assistant coach Derek Lalonde.

“They were able to get an interesting change for the game-winning goal, and that was the difference,” Lalonde told Dave Randorf on-air. “It’s going to get ugly. We’re probably talking about a 50-feet change. Obviously, Kadri changed for MacKinnon.

“It’s a pretty bad look. Unfortunately, we’re on the bad end of it.”

Eric Engels: “I just went back and watched the whole sequence, and there is no question the Avalanche are in control of the puck with six players on the ice. And six are still on even as Kadri gets the puck crossing the line.”

Game sheet says there were six Avalanche players on the ice when Kadri’s OT winner was scored. pic.twitter.com/kufhJ8X0hm — Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) June 23, 2022

This is the most damming footage I’ve seen yet. As Nazem Kadri (the winning goal scorer) gets on the ice it takes MacKinnon over 5 seconds to get back to the bench and he’s clearly much further than 5 feet away. pic.twitter.com/9ede4C6ZCU — Kailey Mizelle (@KaileyMizelle) June 23, 2022

Steven Whyno: A statement from the NHL Hockey Operations on the game winning OT goal in Game 4.

“A too many men on the ice penalty is a judgement call that can be made by any of the four on-ice officials.

Following the game, Hockey Operations met with the four officials as is their normal protocol. In discussing the winning goal, each of the four officials advised that they did not see a too many men on the ice situation on the play.

This call is not subject to video review either by Hockey Ops or the on-ice officials.”

Allan Walsh: Translating the NHL’s statement: “We know there were too many men on the ice but it’s not reviewable so don’t blame the NHL. This is all the fault of the on ice officials, all 4 of them missed the call, so make sure you blame the right guys.”

I’m seeing lots of people say this was a blown call, but the NHL’s rule for Too Many Men allows for exactly what happened on the Kadri goal? The Avs player that subbed out for Kadri is clearly within 5 feet of the bench when Kadri receives the pass from Lehkonen pic.twitter.com/YQ0oRn0pg3 — EvolvingWild (@EvolvingWild) June 23, 2022