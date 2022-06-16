Stanley Cup Notes: Trade Condition, Point, Hagel, Kadri, Cogliano, Hedman, and the Cup

One trade condition met, one to go

Craig Morgan: With Darcy Kuemper playing last night, he’s now guaranteed to play at least 50 percent of their playoff games.

That part of the trade condition is met. If the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup, the Arizona Coyotes will receive a 2024 third-round pick.

Point getting treatment

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that forward Brayden Point was getting treatment after the game and he didn’t speak to the media. It was his first game back after missing a month.

Hagel played through flu-type symptoms

Joe Smith: Lightning forward Brandon Hagel has been dealing with fly-type symptoms and not an injury.

Kadri and Cogliano were not able to go in Game 1

Adrian Dater: “I feel bad for injured guys who can’t play in Stanley Cup Final. Kadri had a career year and would have taken part in Game 1 tonight. Same with Cogliano. Two heart and soul guys. But they can’t play on hockey’s biggest stage tonight with finger injuries.”

Peter Baugh: Avs coach Jared Bednar said the Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano are both day-to-day.

Pierre LeBrun: Kadri had skated the past two days without a stick. Believe that he is hoping to be able to play at some point during the series but there is no guarantee.

Hedman is only the second defenseman in NHL history too…

Greg Harvey: Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman has recorded at least 15 points in his third consecutive playoffs. He is only the second defenseman in NHL history to do so.

Denis Potvin is the only other defenseman and he recorded at least 15 points in four consecutive seasons from 1980 to 1983.

The Cup won’t be heading to Russia or Belarus

Luke Fox: NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said that the Lightning and Avalanche are aware that the Stanley Cup won’t be traveling to Russia or Belarus this offseason.

Can the Lightning become the second team to beat both conference champs?

The @TBLightning enter the #StanleyCup Final against the Avalanche with the opportunity to become the second team to eliminate the No. 1 seed in each conference (since 1974-75 when they were introduced).

🕐: 8 p.m. ET

— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 15, 2022

A full Stanley Cup would be over 6 feet tall

Back when hockey season started, we shot the actual discarded rings of the Stanley Cup and pieced it all together using 3D modeling. With the final starting tonight, just a reminder of what the Frankenstein Stanley Cup would look like: