Stanley Cup Qualifiers Preview: Eastern Conference Round-Robin

Eastern Conference Round-Robin TV Schedule

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers vs. Bruins, 3 PM – NBC, SN, TVAS

Monday, Aug. 3: Capitals vs. Lightning, 4 PM – NBCSN, NHL.TV, SN360, TVAS, SUN

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning vs. Bruins, 4 PM – NBCSN, NHL.TV, SN, TVAS, NESN, FS-F

Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers vs. Lightning, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD

Boston Bruins

2019-20 season: 44-14-12, .714 points percentage

Season series: TBL 1-2-1; WSH 1-1-1; PHI 1-0-2

Forwards: Patrice Bergeron, Anders Bjork, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic, Ondrej Kase, David Krejci, Karson Kuhlman, Sean Kuraly, Par Lindholm, Brad Marchand, Joakim Nordstrom, David Pastrnak, Nick Ritchie, Zach Senyshyn, Jack Studnicka, and Chris Wagner.

Defensemen: Brandon Carlo, Zdeno Chara, Connor Clifton, Matt Grzelcyk, Torey Krug, Jeremy Lauzon, Charlie McAvoy, John Moore, Urho Vaakanainen, and Jakub Zboril.

Goaltenders: Jaroslav Halak, Maxime Lagace, Tuukka Rask, and Dan Vladar

NHL – Numbers to know – “If the Bruins reach the Stanley Cup Final, they would become the fifth team in 21 seasons to get there in back-to-back seasons, after the Pittsburgh Penguins (2016 and 2017; 2008 and 2009), Detroit Red Wings (2008 and 2009), New Jersey Devils (2000 and 2001) and Dallas Stars (1999 and 2000).”

Philadelphia Flyers

2019-20 season: 41-21-7, .645 points percentage

Season series: BOS 2-1-0; TBL 0-2-0; WSH 3-0-1

Forwards: Andy Andreoff, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Connor Bunnaman, Sean Couturier, Joel Farabee, Morgan Frost, Claude Giroux, Derek Grant, Kevin Hayes, Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Oskar Lindblom, Tyler Pitlick, Michael Raffl, Nate Thompson, James van Riemsdyk, and Jakub Voracek.

Defenseman: Justin Braun, Mark Friedman, Shayne Gostisbehere, Robert Hagg, Philippe Myers, Matt Niskanen, Ivan Provorov, Travis Sanheim, Andy Welinski, and Yegor Zamula.

Goaltenders: Brian Elliott, Carter Hart, Alex Lyon, and Kirill Ustimenko.

NHL – Numbers to know – “The Flyers allowed an NHL-low 28.7 shots on goal per game. That includes limiting the Boston Bruins to an average of 29.3 shots on goal in three games, below Boston’s season average of 32.1; the Tampa Bay Lightning to 26.0 in two games, below Tampa Bay’s average of 31.1; and the Washington Capitals to 29.5 in four games, below Washington’s average of 32.0.”

Tampa Bay Lightning

2019-20 season: 43-21-6, .657 points percentage

Season series: BOS 3-1-0; WSH 0-2-1; PHI 2-0-0

Forwards: Anthony Cirelli, Blake Coleman, Barclay Goodrow, Yanni Gourde, Tyler Johnson, Mathieu Joseph, Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov, Pat Maroon, Ondrej Palat, Cedric Paquette, Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos, Mitchell Stephens, Carter Verhaeghe, and Alexander Volkov.

Defensemen: Zach Bogosian, Erik Cernak, Braydon Coburn, Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Jan Rutta, Luke Schenn, Mikhail Sergachev, and Kevin Shattenkirk.

Goaltenders: Curtis McElhinney, Andrei Vasilevskiy, and Scott Wedgewood.

NHL – Numbers to know – “The Lightning finished first in the NHL in goals (243) and goals per game (3.47) this season. It was the third consecutive season that they finished first in the League in scoring. The Toronto Maple Leafs were second in goals (237), and the Washington Capitals were second in goals per game (3.42).”

Washington Capitals

2019-20 season: 41-20-8, .652 points percentage

Season series: BOS 2-1-0; TBL 3-0-0; PHI 1-3-0

Forwards: Nicklas Backstrom, Travis Boyd, Nic Dowd, Lars Eller, Carl Hagelin, Garnet Hathaway, Ilya Kovalchuk, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Philippe Maillet, Beck Malenstyn, Connor McMichael, T.J. Oshie, Alex Ovechkin, Richard Panik, Brian Pinho, Daniel Sprong, Jakub Vrana, and Tom Wilson.

Defensemen: Alexander Alexeyev, John Carlson, Brenden Dillon, Martin Fehervary, Radko Gudas, Nick Jensen, Michal Kempny, Tyler Lewington, Dmitry Orlov, and Jonas Siegenthaler.

Goaltenders: Pheonix Copley, Braden Holtby, and Vitek Vanecek.

NHL – Numbers to know – “Washington’s power play was fifth in the NHL at 25.3 percent (22-for-87) through 28 games but was 30th in the NHL at 15.5 percent (20-for-129) in 41 games after that. … The Capitals had the best winning percentage in the NHL when trailing after two periods (.321; 9-17-2).”