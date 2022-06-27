The Colorado Avalanche Are Your 2022 Stanley Cup Champions
Cale Makar takes home the Conn Smythe

Liam McHugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar wins the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP. He also won the Norris Trophy and is just 23 years old.

Peter Baugh: First time Stanley Cup Champions.

Andrew Cogliano: 1140 career games
Jack Johnson: 1024 career games
Erik Johnson: 857 career games

Peter Baugh: Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri’s thumb had multiple breaks. Normally it would have been a six week recovery. He did it in two.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that had it been a regular season game, they would have called up half of their AHL team. The number and type of injuries was “mind boggling.”

 

Pierre LeBrun: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is recovering from COVID, so NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly handles the Stanley Cup presentation.

