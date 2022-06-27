The Colorado Avalanche Are Your 2022 Stanley Cup Champions

Cale Makar takes home the Conn Smythe

Liam McHugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar wins the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP. He also won the Norris Trophy and is just 23 years old.

First time winners

Peter Baugh: First time Stanley Cup Champions.

Andrew Cogliano: 1140 career games

Jack Johnson: 1024 career games

Erik Johnson: 857 career games

Injured Avs and Lightning

Peter Baugh: Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri’s thumb had multiple breaks. Normally it would have been a six week recovery. He did it in two.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that had it been a regular season game, they would have called up half of their AHL team. The number and type of injuries was “mind boggling.”

Gary Bettman out with COVID, Bill Daly steps in

Pierre LeBrun: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is recovering from COVID, so NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly handles the Stanley Cup presentation.

Best moment in all of sports pic.twitter.com/0Q1c0CT63F — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 27, 2022

Doh! Lord Stanley’s already in one pic.twitter.com/XgWA2FM4bk — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 27, 2022

Series recap Not exactly a goalie battle to remember, but worth noting: 1. Vasilevskiy played very well in the final four games of the series; his clutch rep should remain intact 2. the Avs goalie timeline looks like their jersey striping kinda pic.twitter.com/MaGe5wUZvW — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 27, 2022

Kadri with some parting words Kadri with the ultimate mic drop pic.twitter.com/P5RxQmKjrF — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) June 27, 2022

Sipping from the Cup Tarps:

On ⚪️

Off🔘 pic.twitter.com/dhG7hJIZV3 — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 27, 2022

It keeps on going It’s 2:02AM in Tampa. Do you know where the Stanley Cup is? pic.twitter.com/PgWb0YcBju — Dennis Bernstein (@DennisTFP) June 27, 2022