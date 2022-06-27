The Colorado Avalanche Are Your 2022 Stanley Cup Champions

Cale Makar takes home the Conn Smythe
Liam McHugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar wins the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP. He also won the Norris Trophy and is just 23 years old.
First time winners
Peter Baugh: First time Stanley Cup Champions.
Andrew Cogliano: 1140 career games
Jack Johnson: 1024 career games
Erik Johnson: 857 career games
Injured Avs and Lightning
Peter Baugh: Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri’s thumb had multiple breaks. Normally it would have been a six week recovery. He did it in two.
Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that had it been a regular season game, they would have called up half of their AHL team. The number and type of injuries was “mind boggling.”
Gary Bettman out with COVID, Bill Daly steps in
Pierre LeBrun: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is recovering from COVID, so NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly handles the Stanley Cup presentation.
Best moment in all of sports
Doh!
Lord Stanley's already in one
Well, that didn't take long 😂
Series recap
Not exactly a goalie battle to remember, but worth noting:
1. Vasilevskiy played very well in the final four games of the series; his clutch rep should remain intact
the Avs goalie timeline looks like their jersey striping kinda
Kadri with some parting words
Kadri with the ultimate mic drop
Sipping from the Cup
Tarps:
On ⚪️
Off🔘
It keeps on going
It's 2:02AM in Tampa. Do you know where the Stanley Cup is?
Closing montage
“The dynasty will be denied, and a new legacy begins. They’ve reached the summit! The @Avalanche are 2022 Stanley Cup champions!”
From the lows to the highs, we look back at another unforgettable #StanleyCup Playoffs.
🎶: @thehipofficial
