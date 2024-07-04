The Top The Favorites to Win the 2024-25 NHL Stanley Cup according to FanDuel Sportsbook

The Florida Panthers etched their name in NHL history by clinching their first-ever Stanley Cup championship in a thrilling seven-game series against the Edmonton Oilers in June 2024. Led by the stellar performances of Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, and Sergei Bobrovsky, the Panthers overcame a fierce Oilers squad featuring Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The final game was a nail-biting 2-1 victory, with Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart scoring crucial goals for Florida.

This win marked the Panthers’ first championship in their 31-year franchise history and positioned them as early favorites for the 2024-25 season. As the dust settles on their remarkable triumph, attention now turns to the upcoming season, with oddsmakers speculating on potential contenders for the next Stanley Cup. Here are the top ten favorites to win the 2024-25 NHL Stanley Cup, according to FanDuel Sportsbook odds:

Florida Panthers (+900)

The defending champions are favored to repeat, led by their core of Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, and Sergei Bobrovsky. Losing defenseman Brandon Montour will hurt, but re-signing key free agent Sam Reinhart, who scored a career-high 57 goals last season, is a big step in the right direction. The Panthers’ deep roster and recent playoff success make them a formidable contender for the 2025 Stanley Cup.

Edmonton Oilers (+900)

Led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers aim to build on their Stanley Cup Final appearance. Their high-powered offense makes them a constant threat. The Oilers’ ability to score goals in bunches keeps them in any game, but their defensive improvements will be crucial for a deep playoff run. They can capture their first Stanley Cup since 1990 if they maintain a balanced approach.

Dallas Stars (+1000)

Despite losing veteran Joe Pavelski to retirement, the Stars boast a strong lineup including Wyatt Johnston, Roope Hintz, and Jason Robertson. Re-signing Matt Duchene will be crucial for their championship aspirations. The Stars’ blend of young talent and experienced players, coupled with their strong goaltending, makes them a serious contender in the Western Conference.

New Jersey Devils (+1100)

The Devils have addressed their goaltending concerns by acquiring Jacob Markstrom, making them a more well-rounded threat in the Eastern Conference. With young stars like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier leading the way and the addition of a proven netminder, the Devils are poised to make a significant leap in the 2024-25 season. Their improved roster balance could be the key to a deep playoff run.

Colorado Avalanche (+1100)

The Avalanche remain contenders due to their talented core but face uncertainties with Valeri Nichushkin’s suspension and captain Gabriel Landeskog’s ongoing injury recovery. Despite these challenges, the presence of Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Mikko Rantanen keeps Colorado in the championship conversation. If they can overcome their off-ice issues and stay healthy, the Avalanche have the firepower to make another run at the Cup.

Carolina Hurricanes (+1400)

The Hurricanes have been knocking on the door of a championship for several seasons. With a solid defensive core and balanced scoring attack, they’re poised to make another deep playoff run. Adding Michael Bunting in free agency adds more depth to their forward group. If their goaltending holds up, the Hurricanes could finally break through and capture their first Stanley Cup since 2006.

Toronto Maple Leafs (+1500)

The Maple Leafs continue their quest to end their championship drought. Their star-studded offense gives them a chance every year, but playoff success has been elusive. With Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander leading the charge, Toronto has the talent to compete with anyone. However, they must overcome their postseason struggles to make a serious run at the Cup.

New York Rangers (+1500)

With a mix of veteran leadership and young talent, the Rangers are perennial contenders in the Metropolitan Division. The addition of Blake Wheeler and Jonathan Quick provides a valuable experience that complements their core of Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, and Adam Fox. If Igor Shesterkin can return to his Vezina Trophy form, the Rangers could be a force in the playoffs.

Vegas Golden Knights (+1800)

The 2023 champions look to bounce back after a disappointing follow-up season. Their deep roster and playoff experience keep them in the contender conversation. With players like Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, and William Karlsson leading the way, Vegas has the talent to make another deep run. If they can stay healthy and recapture their championship form, the Golden Knights could be a dark horse in the Western Conference.

Nashville Predators (+2000)

The Predators have made significant moves in free agency, signing Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault to bolster their offense. These additions, combined with their solid defensive core led by Roman Josi, make Nashville a team to watch in the 2024-25 season. If their new acquisitions gel quickly with the existing roster, the Predators could surprise many and make a serious push for the Stanley Cup.

How to Bet on NHL Futures

As the 2024 NHL season progresses, hockey enthusiasts and bettors are turning their attention to Stanley Cup futures, a popular long-term wagering option that allows fans to predict the league’s ultimate champion.

NHL futures betting for the 2024 Stanley Cup offers an exciting opportunity for those looking to capitalize on their hockey knowledge and potentially secure significant payouts. The current odds reflect a competitive field, with several teams vying for the top spot.

Sportsbooks across the United States provide various options for bettors to place their Stanley Cup futures wagers. Popular platforms like FanDuel, DraftKings, and bet365 are among the go-to choices for many NHL bettors. These sportsbooks offer competitive odds and user-friendly interfaces, making participating easier for seasoned bettors and newcomers.

It’s worth noting that odds can fluctuate throughout the season based on team performance, injuries, and other factors influencing a team’s chances of winning. This dynamic nature of futures betting adds an extra layer of strategy for bettors, who must decide whether to place their wagers early for potentially higher payouts or wait to see how teams perform as the playoffs approach.

Currently, teams like the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Colorado Avalanche are among the favorites to win the 2024 Stanley Cup, with odds ranging from +900 to +950. However, the unpredictable nature of hockey means that even long shots have a chance at glory, as evidenced by past Stanley Cup winners who defied the odds.

For those interested in NHL futures betting, it’s crucial to research team statistics, consider factors such as injuries and schedule difficulty, and compare odds across different sportsbooks to find the best value. As the playoffs draw nearer, the landscape of Stanley Cup futures will continue evolving, providing opportunities for strategic bets and potential windfalls for savvy hockey fans.