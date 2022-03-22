Trade Deadline Fallout: Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Boston Bruins

Sabres end up holding on to Colin Miller and Craig Anderson

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Addams said that defenseman Colin Miller’s injury impacted his trade value.

Adams said that spoke with goaltender Craig Anderson yesterday morning wanted to do the right thing for him. Anderson said if it was the right fit, he’d be okay with a move.

Blue Jackets were getting calls about their cap space and looking towards free agency

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen on if teams were calling looking to get some salary cap relief: “Not so many. I mean we could have brokered a deal with our cap space if the offer was right.”

Mark Scheig: Blue Jackets GM Kekalainen: “But it’s also, there’s a certain monetary value that we put on picks and that has to be met as well. So it has to be worth our while with the pick that we would be getting for not only the cap space but the cash amount we’d be taking.”

Jeff Svoboda: Kekalainen said that some of the pending UFAs that were traded today will be rentals and available this summer. They will start to look at what free agents could become available.

Bruins will re-visit Jake DeBrusk talks in the offseason

Patrick Donnelly: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeny on not trading forward Jake DeBrusk: “We’re going to need Jake. He’s an important part of our hockey club, and we want him to feel that way.”

Shawn Hutcheon: Sweeney on DeBusk: “We can revisit (trade) in the summertime. He can just go forward and play hockey…We need Jake and it sends a message. We’re going to move forward.”

David Pagnotta: The Bruins talked to teams about DeBrusk throughout yesterday as DeBrusk was still looking to move on. He’ll focus on the Bruins playoff run.

Fluto Shinzawa: Bruins GM Sweeney on not adding a big named forward at the deadline: “We certainly had an awful lot of inquiries in terms of what we were trying to probably augment our group… We would have liked to have probably added a little more depth there.