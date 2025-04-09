Western Conference Injuries: Blackhakws, Avalanche, Oilers, Kings, Wild, and Predators

Wes Crosby: Chicago Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev left towards the end of the third period after taking a puck to the face.

Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now: Gabriel Landeskog continues to practice with the Colorado Avalanche but he won’t be ready to return this week. Landeskog skated with their AHL team this past weekend and it’s possible that the gets some conditioning time there, according to coach Jared Bednar.

“Yeah, we’ll see,” Bednar said. “Like I said before, he’s ramped up his days on the ice, his workload in those days. Then we just kind of wait for the next day and reevaluate and see how he responds, then make a plan from there.”

He could possibly get some games and not just practice.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: The Edmonton Oilers, barring any injury or illness today, will be able to dress 18 skaters tonight after Noah Philp was recalled yesterday.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings coach Jim Hiller on Drew Doughty missing Monday night’s game said that “we’ve got to give him a little time” and his status is the “same as he always is.”

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek took contact in practice for the first time since their injury.

“It’s the first time they’ve had in that type of environment,” coach John Hynes said. “This was the next progression for them to get into a regular practice, 5-on-5 drills, normal stuff with other guys and not in such a controlled setting. They have battled a bit with each other, and then it truly comes down to how their response is to this, how comfortable they feel. I think it’s the medical and mental side as well.”

It’s not known if they’ll be ready for Wednesday.

Defenseman Jake Middleton is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and won’t be in the lineup tonight.

Jason Gregor: Kevin Gorg on Sports 1440 on Kaprizov and Ek: “He looked great in practice. It was his first day with contact and that is a good step forward. He and Ek were on the extra line, and Hynes was vague on if they will play tomorrow. Seems at the least both could be ready for Friday v. Calgary.”

Max Herz: Nashville Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault returned to the lineup last night. He had missed their past four games.

Ryan Boulding: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury. Coach Bruce Cassidy: “We’ll see where he’s at when we get back home.”

Defenseman Nicolas Hague and Alex Pietrangelo missed last night’s with an illness. They weren’t the only ones sick, according to Cassidy.

“A couple other guys were sick, but they played, almost because we had to. Little going through the room a little bit.”

Forward Ross Colton missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

