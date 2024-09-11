What Will Connor McDavid Make on His Next Contract?

Expect Connor McDavid To Be Paid Higher Than Leon Draisaitl

TSN Hockey Analyst Frankie Corrado joined Gino Reda on That’s Hockey segment to discuss what will Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers make on his next contract.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Leon Draisatl’s New AAV Does Not Affect Connor McDavid’s Next AAV

Gino Reda: “Alongside my buddy Frankie Corrado for Domino’s That’s Hockey. Frankie, we’re all set to go for the new season, and Leon Draisaitl has got a smile on his face you can’t wipe off. And obviously, that’s because he signed that eight-year, $14 million-a-year deal. I don’t think there’s anybody in the world that says he’s not worth the dollar. We get it. He absolutely is. But the real question now becomes, if you’re giving Draisaitl 14 a year at the max, what do you give McDavid? Does the number start at 15, maybe even 16?”

NHL Rumors: Leon Draisaitl’s Done, Connor McDavid Will be up Next Offseason

Frankie Corrado: “Well, it’s higher than Leon Draisaitl, and let’s a lot higher than Draisaitl. Let’s call it for what it is. If Leon Draisaitl wanted a two-year deal, he wanted an eight-year deal. If we wanted $14 million, $15 million like he got to dictate the terms on this deal. Connor McDavid gets to do that as well. Now, keeping in mind the spirit of this team trying to win a Stanley Cup. And if they don’t get that done, especially before this deal gets done there, he’s going to have to be cognizant of leaving a little bit of money on the board.”

Reda: “it’s not like Draisaitl took a haircut at 14 a year.”

Corrado: No, he definitely didn’t. But you always have to go about percentage of the cap. Okay, so if we’re talking percentage of the cap, Leon dry Seidl just took a deal a smidge under 16% of the cap. So now, with Connor McDavid, like, if he goes to 16 million a year on a $92 million cap, are we talking about, you know, over 17% of the cap, he’s not going to go to 20. Like, he’s not going to handcuff his team that much.

Can Connor McDavid Reach 150 Points Again in a Season?

Reda: “So your projecting if it goes up to 92 next year. Because right now, it’s 88.”

Corrado: “For sure. Like we’re projecting that the cap is going to keep going up. We’re not going to live in this flat cap world, and if it does, we thinking, you know, 17% of the cap is higher than what Leon Draisaitl will sign for, and still gives Connor McDavid plenty more money than Leon Draisaitl.

Although that is not going to be the determining factor when Connor McDavid does his deal, the determining factor is going to be, how can I stay here for a long time and win here for a long time.”