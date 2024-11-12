Will the Edmonton Oilers Remain Stanley Cup Favorites Much Longer?

The Edmonton Oilers remain favorites to win the 2025 Stanley Cup despite a shaky 2024-25 NHL season start. With a 7-7-1 record after 15 games, including a 7-3 drubbing of the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night, the Oilers are in fifth place in the Pacific Division, six points behind the division-leading Los Angeles Kings.

Despite these early-season struggles, oddsmakers still view the Oilers as the team to beat. Current betting odds have Edmonton as the favorite to win the 2025 Stanley Cup at +800, slightly ahead of the Dallas Stars (+950) and Carolina Hurricanes (+1000), two teams playing inspired hockey. This speaks to the team’s perceived potential and the belief that their current issues are temporary rather than indicative of deeper problems.

Early Struggles (Again)

The Oilers’ struggles this season are somewhat reminiscent of their poor start last year when they began 3-9-1, leading to the dismissal of head coach Jay Woodcroft. However, under new coach Kris Knoblauch, the team rebounded strongly and ultimately reached the Stanley Cup Finals before falling to the Florida Panthers. Those who know how to bet NHL understand that a lot can change between now and the playoffs, but the Oilers’ play is concerning, particularly at home, where they are 2-5-0.

One of the most concerning aspects of the Oilers’ performance thus far has been their special teams’ play. Traditionally a strength, Edmonton currently ranks 25th in the league with a power play percentage of just 15.8%. This is a significant drop-off from last season when they boasted the fourth-best power play in the NHL. Even more troubling is their league-worst penalty kill, operating at a mere 59% success rate.

The Oilers’ offensive production has also been uncharacteristically low, with the team scoring only 40 goals in their first 15 games (while giving up 48). This is particularly surprising given the presence of offensive superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who combined for over 200 points last season.

Injury Scare

Speaking of McDavid, the Oilers received a scare when their captain suffered an ankle injury against the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 28th. Initially expected to miss two to three weeks, McDavid’s recovery progressed faster than anticipated. He ended up sitting out only three games before returning to the lineup on November 6th against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Oilers’ management made a significant commitment to their core in the offseason, signing Leon Draisaitl to a record-breaking eight-year, $112 million contract extension. This move, along with the continued presence of McDavid, underscores the team’s belief in their ability to contend for championships in the coming years.

Long Season

It’s worth noting that the NHL season is a marathon, not a sprint. With 67 games in their regular-season schedule, the Oilers have ample time to right the ship and climb the standings. The team’s recent history suggests they are capable of prolonged stretches of dominant play, as evidenced by their turnaround last season.

The Oilers’ defensive performance has been relatively solid, allowing 45 goals through 15 games. This parallels top teams like the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings. If Edmonton can maintain this defensive stability while rediscovering their offensive touch, they could quickly ascend the standings.

One factor that could contribute to an Oilers resurgence is the inevitable return to form of their star players. Despite missing time with injury, Connor McDavid has still managed to record 13 points in 11 games. Leon Draisaitl leads the team with 18 points in 15 games. The Oilers’ fortunes will likely improve as these players continue to produce and potentially increase their output to match previous seasons.

The Oilers’ coaching staff will undoubtedly focus on improving their special teams play in the coming weeks. A return to form on the power play and penalty kill could provide the spark needed to ignite a winning streak and propel the team up the standings.

While it’s too early to draw definitive conclusions about the Oilers’ Stanley Cup chances, their current struggles provide an exciting narrative to follow as the season progresses. Will they overcome their early challenges and live up to their preseason billing as favorites? Or will their slow start prove too much to overcome in a highly competitive Western Conference? Only time will tell, but one thing is sure: with the talent on their roster, the Edmonton Oilers remain a team to watch in the 2024-25 NHL season.